Aboitiz Football Cup resumes on Saturday, featuring younger divisions

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 24th Aboitiz Football Cup continues this weekend at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, featuring exciting action in the tournament’s younger age divisions.

The spotlight will be on the Players 6 and Players 8 categories, with the Players 6 division taking center stage on Saturday, September 28, as the final four teams battle for a spot in the championship.

In the Players 6 semifinals, Makati Football Club (MFC) Cebu will face Cebu United FC at 5:30 PM, while the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles will square off against Real Galaxy FC on the adjacent pitch in the other semifinal match.

The winners will advance to the finals, with the battle for third place to be played on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Players 8 category will feature a total of 10 teams competing in the group stage. Teams in contention include MFC Cebu, Bato Spartans FC, Real Galaxy FC, Don Bosco B, Canduman United FC, Cebu Football Club (CFC) Academy, SHS-AdC Magis Eagles, Sugbu Calidad FC, Cebu United FC, and Giuseppe FC.

Following the group stage, the top teams will move on to the quarterfinals, which will also take place on the same day.

The 24th Aboitiz Football Cup continues to showcase the depth of talent in Cebu’s bustling football scene, as young players take the field for another action-packed weekend of competition.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP