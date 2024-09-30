JD Customs stays perfect with second win in KCBL Season 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — JD Customs Brokerage secured their second consecutive victory in the Kingpin Cebu Basketball League (KCBL) Season 2 after a hard-fought 65-53 win over Isorep on Sunday night, September 29, at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) gymnasium.

Now sitting at 2-0 in Bracket B, JD Customs navigated a fiercely competitive contest that featured 11 lead changes and seven deadlocks before pulling away in the final quarter.

Ian Ortega led the charge for JD Customs with an impressive 19 points and six rebounds, while Mark Leonard Solonia provided crucial support with 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Ruben Ludovice also played a key role, contributing 10 points, seven boards, three steals, and two blocks to help secure the win.

Despite a stellar performance from Isorep’s Korvi Herz, who notched a game-high double-double with 20 points and 18 rebounds, his efforts weren’t enough to avoid their second loss in three games. John Alocillo added 13 points for Isorep in the defeat.

BSL HOOPS 122, PHENOM 85

In the day’s other matchup, BSL Hoops delivered a statement victory, overpowering Phenom 122-85 to claim their second win in three games. A well-rounded offensive display saw five BSL Hoops players score in double figures.

Uking Delos Santos led the way with a monstrous 45-point, 12-rebound performance, adding four assists and one steal to his tally. Former University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancer Kenneth Brillo contributed a near triple-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, and one steal. Reouven Rama added 15 points, while John Marlou Abella and John Biadnes chipped in with 11 points each.

James Martin’s 38-point explosion for Phenom couldn’t prevent them from falling to their third consecutive defeat.

