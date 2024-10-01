NBA star Stephen Curry: Harris election win will unite country

SAN FRANCISCO, United States — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reiterated his support for US presidential election hopeful Kamala Harris on Monday, saying the Democratic nominee could bring “hope and unity” to a divided nation.

Curry gave Harris his enthusiastic backing during the Paris Olympics and is a long-time friend of the US vice president, who was born in Oakland, California.

READ MORE:

NBA: LeBron James ‘given life’ by playing with son, Olympic gold

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president

Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, more global stars endorse Kamala Harris

“Supporting her is an honor, a sophisticated leader that I expect and have confidence she can lead our country and provide hope, inspiration, and unity,” Curry said of Harris at the Warriors media day.

“Obviously there’s a lot of tough conversations that need to be addressed in our country and a lot of progress needs to be made.”

Curry said that Harris, who is battling former president Donald Trump for the White House, would bring a “level of decency and humanity” to the job.

“First and foremost, is she going to run the entire country and be a leader for everybody?,” Curry said.

“I feel like she checks that box. You’ve got to start there. That’s why I have confidence in her.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP