NBA star Stephen Curry: Harris election win will unite country

By: Agence France Presse October 01,2024 - 02:02 PM

NBA star Stephen Curry: Harris election win will unite country. In photo is Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses for the media during the Warriors Media Day at Chase Center on September 30, 2024 in San Francisco, California.| Photo by EZRA SHAW/ Getty Images via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, United States — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reiterated his support for US presidential election hopeful Kamala Harris on Monday, saying the Democratic nominee could bring “hope and unity” to a divided nation.

Curry gave Harris his enthusiastic backing during the Paris Olympics and is a long-time friend of the US vice president, who was born in Oakland, California.

“Supporting her is an honor, a sophisticated leader that I expect and have confidence she can lead our country and provide hope, inspiration, and unity,” Curry said of Harris at the Warriors media day.

NBA star Stephen Curry: Harris election win will unite country. In photo is Vice President Kamala Harris, endorsed by Biden, could be first woman US president. US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at South Carolina State University during a campaign event in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on February 2, 2024. | [FILE PHOTO] AFP

“Obviously there’s a lot of tough conversations that need to be addressed in our country and a lot of progress needs to be made.”

Curry said that Harris, who is battling former president Donald Trump for the White House, would bring a “level of decency and humanity” to the job.

“First and foremost, is she going to run the entire country and be a leader for everybody?,” Curry said.

“I feel like she checks that box. You’ve got to start there. That’s why I have confidence in her.”

