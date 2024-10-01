Shang Bauhinia Residences, Shang Properties Inc.’s First-Ever Development in Cebu

Cebu is a city rich in history and culture, a melting pot of traditional charm and modern sophistication. It is only fitting that renowned luxury developer Shang Properties Inc. has chosen this vibrant locale for their latest groundbreaking project, the Shang Bauhinia Residences.

This inaugural venture outside Metro Manila promises a residential experience, setting a new benchmark for luxury living in the region.

A New Era of Luxury

Shang Bauhinia Residences marks Shang Properties’ first foray into Cebu, and they are bringing their A-game.

Located in the serene, tree-lined neighborhood of Bauhinia Drive, just minutes from Cebu I.T. Park, this development is poised to be the most exquisite condominium complex in the city.

It offers an enviable blend of convenience and exclusivity, providing residents with panoramic city views and world-class amenities.

“We are excited to make our mark in Cebu,” said Wolfgang Krueger, Executive Director at Shang Properties.

“Cebu is not new to us; our sister company, Shangri-La Hotels and Resort, built the first Shangri-La Resort in Mactan, and it has offered unparalleled luxury vacation experiences to Cebuanos for decades. We look forward to introducing our distinguished brand of redefined luxury living to this dynamic city.”

Unmatched Design and Craftsmanship

Designed in collaboration with internationally renowned firms P&T Group, CASAS + Architects Inc., and FM Architettura, Shang Bauhinia Residences seamlessly blends luxury and functionality.

The project promises a personalized living experience, incorporating local artistry and traditional materials to celebrate Cebu’s rich cultural heritage.

“We’ve thoughtfully curated Shang Bauhinia Residences to incorporate local elements that resonate with Cebuanos, ensuring they will feel truly at home. Our goal is to create a space that is not only luxurious but also deeply connected to its surroundings,” said Ma. Rochelle S. Diaz, Executive Vice President – Commercial at Shang Properties, Inc.

Luxurious Living Spaces

The 52-storey condominium offers diverse residential options, from intimate studio and one-bedroom units to spacious two- and three-bedroom residences.

Each unit is meticulously designed to provide the utmost comfort and privacy, featuring high-quality finishes and state-of-the-art appliances.

The Signature Units offer even greater exclusivity, with private lifts and access to the Signature Lounge, which boasts a sky pool, modern gym, sauna, and private entertainment venues.

These homes are a sanctuary for residents seeking the highest luxury and privacy.

World-Class Amenities

Shang Bauhinia Residences is more than just a place to live; it’s a lifestyle choice.

The property features an expansive podium level with 3,800 square meters of amenities, including a lush outdoor resort pool, gardenscapes, world-class wellness and fitness facilities, and flexible co-working spaces.

Residents can also enjoy private entertainment rooms, dining spaces, and an expansive ballroom for parties and special events.

Prime Location

Situated in one of Cebu’s most coveted neighborhoods, Shang Bauhinia Residences offers stunning panoramic views of the city, the surrounding mountains, and the serene sea.

The location provides easy access to educational institutions, medical facilities, sports centers, and retail hubs. It is also just minutes from key business districts, including Cebu I.T. Park and Cebu Business Park, offering residents the perfect blend of tranquillity and city convenience.

A Legacy for Generations

Set to be completed by the second half of 2031, Shang Bauhinia Residences is not just a testament to Shang Properties’ commitment to quality and excellence; it is a legacy for generations to come. This development is poised to redefine the skyline of Cebu and set a new standard of luxury living.

If you’re a luxury home buyer, real estate investor, or an individual looking for a unique property that offers opulence and a deep connection to local culture, Shang Bauhinia Residences is the investment you’ve been waiting for.

