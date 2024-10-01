Lady Jaguars crowned Rebisco Volleyball League regional champs

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars continued their dominance in high school volleyball, claiming the Girls 18-Under Central Visayas Regional title in the Rebisco Volleyball League last weekend in Baclayon, Bohol.

Led by multi-titled head coach Roldan Potot, the Lady Jaguars cruised to the regional crown, defeating their fierce rivals, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, in straight sets, 25-11, 25-18. This victory extended their rivalry, which began earlier this year when USJ-R also bested SHS-AdC in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) finals to capture the championship.

Before their finals triumph, the Lady Jaguars faced a tougher challenge in the semifinals, overcoming Cabangcalan National High School in three sets, 25-27, 25-9, 25-9, to advance to the final match.

The regional title victory earns USJ-R the right to represent Region 7 in the national finals, which will take place in Manila this November. There, they will face champions from other regions, vying for national volleyball supremacy.

Lady Jaguars

Individual honors also came pouring in for the Lady Jaguars, with Rachel Ann Tecson being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Mary Anthoneth Cortes claimed the Best Setter award, while Angel Almonia secured the Second Best Middle Blocker accolade.

The full roster of the Lady Jaguars included standout players such as Julienne Gadingan, Ann Khelly Bacalso, Kate Nicole Castillo, Juliana Isabel Gaballes, Stephanie Gabato, Alexa Maxine Nuela Lawangon, Nicole Limbanganon, Mary Grace Melendrez, Keaiara Syrena Jaione Rivera, and guest player Samantha Sagarbarria.

Eight high school teams from across Central Visayas competed in the two-day tournament, but it was the Lady Jaguars who emerged victors.

In addition to the girls’ success, Coach Potot’s high school boys’ team also clinched a win in the Cesafi Season 24, defeating the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) 29-27, 25-23, in a tightly contested match at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

