Rondina, Gagate inspire Palarong Pambansa volleyball athletes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana volleyball stars Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina and Thea Gagate took time to inspire young athletes participating in the Palarong Pambansa volleyball competition held at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus on Thursday, July 11.

Accompanied by Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) President Ramon Suzara, Rondina and Gagate graced the formal opening of the Palaro’s volleyball competition.

In a generous gesture, they also donated brand-new volleyball nets to each of the participating delegation.

To motivate athletes, Rondina and Gagate delivered speeches before the competition resumed.

“We are truly grateful to be invited by the entire organization. Always believe in yourself, keep trying, and never underestimate your potential. There will always be people who believe in you, so you should believe in yourself too,” said Gagate.

Gagate is a former standout of the DLSU Lady Spikers and recently drafted as the top overall pick in the Philippine Volleyball League (PVL) by ZUS Coffee.

‘It’s not about physical attributes’

Meanwhile, Rondina looked back on her humble beginnings before becoming a beach volleyball star and a mainstay of the ALAS Pilipinas women’s volleyball team alongside Gagate.

“I drew inspiration from my parents, especially my father. We had very little before. Even after discovering volleyball, I never imagined I would come this far. Everything I achieved, I prayed for. My goal was simply to help my parents. It’s not about the physical attributes—it’s about heart, hard work, patience, and faith. To everyone here, success comes through perseverance and the support of those who believed in us,” Rondina said.

Rondina reminded the athletes that success is not defined by physical stature but by determination and passion.

“You can see how small I am, but I always believe that not everything is achieved through physical attributes. It’s about [the] heart, hard work, patience, and trust. So to everyone here, success is attained through perseverance and let’s not forget the people who helped us,” Rondina said.

Also present during the formal opening of the volleyball competition were Palarong Pambansa local organizing heads led John Pages, the chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and Acting Cebu City Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros.

