Make your smart shift with the new Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Cebu City, Philippines—Hyundai Cebu, Inc., the authorized dealer for Hyundai passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Cebu for over 30 years, revealed two exciting additions to its lineup of innovative vehicles with the Hyundai SANTA FE Calligraphy and the SANTA FE Hybrid.

The fifth-generation SANTA FE inherits the unique design story of the SANTA FE heritage while reflecting the changing lifestyle of the consumers and is now reborn into a new design that shows what it means to be a SUV. The all-new SANTA FE now sports a bold and robust look with H-signature elements that make it unmistakably Hyundai and lets it stand out on the road.

Inside, the SANTA FE once again shows attention to detail by not only considering the first-row passengers but even the second row passengers have the best access to now natural flexibility. The One Touch Relax Mode with Automatic Reclining Function lets you arrive at your destinations well-rested. With one touch of a button, you can also engage the Folding Dive Seats to expand the space to suit your needs.

The SANTA FE has it all: Its uniquely sculptured interior seamlessly incorporates all kinds of high-tech features such as the eye-catching Panoramic Curve Display, thoughtfully designed so that the driver can conveniently stay informed alert while keeping their eyes on the road. The detailed Digital Center Mirror shows you exactly what’s going on at the rear, no matter how dark it is or how much stuff you have in the back. The UV-C Sanitizing Tray is a first in its class, cleaning your gadgets and other things with UV light in just 10 minutes. With Dual Wireless Charging—the first ever in a Hyundai vehicle—there’s no need to worry about your phone’s battery life, or having to wait for your turn to charge your phone.

On the Hybrid version, the SANTA FE offers exceptional efficiency and a more stimulating drive. With the e-Motion Drive or e-Dynamic Drive, electric motors provide excellent driving comfort thanks to improved performance technology. Vehicle vibration is controlled to ensure smooth acceleration, while handle performance has been improved to ensure stable cornering and turning. The e- Handling controls the motor to ensure maximum grip during urgent steering, reducing vehicle slip and improving steering responsiveness and turning stability. The e-Traction controls the drive torque to keep each tire traction optimal during turning to improve stable control and dynamic driving sensitivity.

Meanwhile, the e-Comfort Drive optimizes your stops. Smart Regenerative Braking analyzes the traffic condition and autonomously adjusts regenerative braking level for even more efficient driving experience.

A feature exclusive to the SANTA FE Hybrid, the car’s infotainment system can display information about the hybrid drive, such as electric motor usage and fuel use and efficiency.

The all-new Hyundai SANTA FE is available in six beautiful colors: Abyss Black Pearl, Creamy White Pearl, Magnetic Silver Metallic, Earthy Brass Matte, Terracotta Orange and Ocado Green Pearl.

The SANTA FE Calligraphy is priced at at Php 3,124,070, while the SANTA FE Hybrid Calligraphy is at Php 3,360,000. 2WD and AWD options are also available for Php 2,432,105.00 and Php 2,562,475.00, respectively.

