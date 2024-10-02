Comelec: No prominent Cebu City candidates file COCs on first day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The first day of filing Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) in Cebu City saw minimal activity, with no prominent political figures submitting their papers on October 1.

Among those who filed was a taxi driver seeking a seat as a councilor for the city’s south district.

Lawyer Ambongan Abilar, the election officer for the North District, explained that the system for receiving COCs was divided based on the position being filed.

“Sa north district, amo ra nga ma-receive ang COC sa Sangguniang Panglungsod kay ang gi-designate sa among regional director para sa representatives, House of Reps., mayors, and vice mayors, ari na sa south district. Silay mo-receive sa ilang COC,” Abilar said.

(In the north district, what COCs we can receive are only those from the Sangguniang Panglungsod because the one designated by our regional director for the representatives, House of Reps., mayors, and vice mayors, it is here in south district. They are the ones who would receive the COCs.)

He clarified that this setup follows Comelec Resolution 11045, which assigned responsibilities when a city was divided into multiple districts.

No COCs had been submitted in the north district as of the first day, but Abilar noted that it was common for candidates to wait until the final days to file.

Filing process and requirements

Abilar outlined the requirements for filing. He explained that candidates must ensure that they would submit five copies of their COC, and, if affiliated with a political party, attach their Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA).

A documentary stamp worth 30 pesos is also required to validate the documents.

He further advised that candidates take the time to review their forms thoroughly before submission to avoid delays or rejections. He also recommended that candidates file early to avoid issues later on.

“Mas maayo og earlier sila mo-file para naa pay time mo-complete sa COC kung naay corrections,” Abilar advised.

(It is better for them to file earlier so that they would have time to complete the COC if there are corrections.)

COCs are being accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from October 1 to 8.

Abilar clarified that those, who file would be considered “aspirants” until the official campaign period begins, following an evaluation process. Only then will they be formally recognized as candidates.

Supporters, campaign guidelines

Regarding the presence of supporters during the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COCs), Abilar explained that while supporters would be welcome to wait in designated areas outside the venue, strict limits would be enforced on who might accompany the candidate inside.

Only up to three escorts are permitted to join each candidate in the filing area, a restriction aimed at maintaining order and managing the space within the office.

“Dili gyud pasudlon diri ang supporters, but we allow up to three escorts per candidate depending on office capacity,” Abilar clarified.

(We will not allow the supporters to enter, but we allow up to three escorts per candidate depending on the office capacity.)

He noted that the number of escorts admitted would also depend on how much space would be available at the time of filing.

Abilar added that supporters might also bring sound systems to show their enthusiasm and cheer for their candidates, but they must ensure that the volume would not interfere with the proceedings.

“Basta dili lang maka-impede,” he reminded.

(As long as it would not impede [the process].)

As for candidacy qualifications, Abilar said the basic requirements for those seeking public office.

Mayoral candidates must be at least 24 years old. For other positions, the requirements are more general, as the individual only needs to be a registered voter and capable of reading and writing. No specific professional qualifications are necessary, making the process open to a wide range of potential aspirants.

