COMELEC releases schedule for 2025 elections, COC filing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Aspiring candidates for the 2025 midterm elections are gearing up as the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has officially announced the filing schedule for Certificates of Candidacy (COC).

The elections, covering national, local, and parliamentary positions, are set to take place on May 12, 2025. Candidates will need to file their COCs between October 1 and November 9, 2024.

From October 1 to 8, 2024, candidates for all national and local positions are required to submit their COCs.

This includes positions such as members of Congress, regional and provincial board members, city and municipal mayors and councilors, and regional positions like governor and vice governor.

Alongside COCs, candidates must also file their Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) as well as lists of nominees, when applicable. Substitutes for candidates and political coalitions can also submit their required documents within this period.

The COC filing continues from November 4 to 9, 2024, specifically for district representatives within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

This window is designated for candidates from the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi.

Finally, on November 9, 2024, the last day for the list of nominees and Certificates of Acceptance of Nomination will apply to groups affiliated with party-list organizations or coalitions, including those seeking seats in the Parliamentary Elections (MIP-PE).

The Parliamentary Elections (MIP-PE) refer to the elections for members of the Parliament, which is the legislative body of a country. According to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in the Philippines, MIP-PE typically includes elections for seats in the House of Representatives and potentially other legislative bodies, depending on the country’s specific parliamentary structure.

The filing of COC paves the beginning of intense preparations for one of the country’s most important political events, as potential leaders ready themselves to vie for public office.

