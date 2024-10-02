Cebu City police stages robbery to test response

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) conducted another city-wide simulation exercise by staging a robbery incident in the downtown area on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

The exercise, which aims to elevate the operational readiness of CCPO personnel, was headed by CCPO city director Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete.

Similar to their previous simulation exercises, a group of individuals staged a robbery incident at a remittance center in the area.

While some bystanders were startled with the incident, police officers were then called and immediately arrived to respond.

After a short while, the responding agencies successfully apprehended all three individuals who posed as robbers.

Long-term anti-criminality strategy

In a previous interview, police relayed that the goal of these exercises is to create a long-term anti-criminality strategy that will effectively prevent malicious entities from striking after monitoring law enforcers.

The simulation exercise is the police’s move to improve their response following the robbery incidents victimizing two pawnshops in downtown Cebu City last August.

Cañete, for his part, said that they will continue to assess security measures that are already in place in order to stop any more criminals from victimizing residents and financial institutions in the future.

“We will regularly review and assess our security measures, possibly every month or quarter, to guarantee that our team is well-equipped to respond promptly and effectively in the event of a robbery incident,” stated Cañete.

This was the second simulation exercise that the CCPO conducted this year. To recall, a similar real-life robbery incident was staged involving a pawnshop along Leon Kilat Street last September 12.

