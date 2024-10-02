Taxi driver first to file COC for Cebu City council seat

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 57-year-old taxi driver was the first to submit his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for Cebu City Council on the opening day of filing of COCs on October 1.

As the Commission on Elections (Comelec) officially opened the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the 2025 elections on October 1, Abraham Alcontin Verdida, a long-time taxi driver, was among the early filers, submitting his bid for a seat in Cebu City’s South District.

The filing period will run until October 8, with election day slated for May 12, 2025.

Verdida, a resident of Barangay Labangon, arrived at the Comelec office as early as 9 a.m. to ensure his paperwork was processed.

However, his initial attempt was delayed due to incomplete documents that required notarization. He was able to complete the filing process by 1 p.m.

READ MORE:

LIVE UPDATES: Filing of CoCs in Cebu

COMELEC releases schedule for 2025 elections, COC filing

Comelec: Bets have until Oct. 8 to file COCs for 2025 elections

Why taxi driver is running for councilor

In an interview with reporters, the 57-year-old driver shared that running for public office had been suggested to him, despite having no prior political experience.

Although some in his community were surprised by his decision to run, especially given his background, Verdida believes it is worth trying.

“Naa may nihunghong nako nga, ‘Suwayi lang og dagan (kay) dili bitaw ka maunsa og dili ka kadaog.’ Mao ni nga ako lang gisuwayan, basin diay,” he said.

(Somebody whispered to me to ‘Try to run (because) nothing will happen to me if I won’t win.’ That is why I am trying to run, who knows perhaps, [I’ll win].)

Verdida expressed a simple desire to contribute to his district as he aims to continue providing free rides to passengers on his birthday.

READ MORE: Veteran pols, vloggers among early birds to file COC

“Naa koy dugang ikatampo kay og kaloy-an ko, [diba] kada birthday nako magpalibreng sakay man ko no. Inig makadaog ko, naa koy ihatag nga tulo ka sako ipa-raffle nako,” he added.

(I have something to offer because God willing, every birthday that I celebrate I will give free rides. When I win, I will give three sacks of rice that I will give away through a raffle draw.)

With six years of experience behind the wheel, Verdida gained recognition in the city, particularly for his annual gesture of providing free rides on January 12, his birthday.

Now, he hopes to translate this spirit of service into his campaign for the South District Council seat.

Taxi driver’s platform, Mayor Mike’s assurance

Moreover, he admitted that his resources are limited, but Verdida remains hopeful that his platform of small but meaningful acts will appeal to the voters.

Supported by his family, including his wife and four children, Verdida said that his campaign would largely rely on the goodwill of his community, particularly his neighbors and fellow drivers.

He said that his candidacy lacks the financial backing of more prominent political figures, but he is determined to offer what he can.

“Naa may nipasalig nako…si Mayor Mike nipasalig siya. [Niingon] siya, ‘lakaw file didto, atong paningkamotan,” he shared.

(Somebody, assured me…Mayor Mike assured me. [He told me], Go file there, we will try our best [to win].)

Verdida also said that he spoke to Rama about joining the Partido Barug as part of Rama’s political slate for the 2025 midterm elections. However, he did not receive a definite response.

“Akong gisuwayan og first time hangyo [si Rama] but wala siya mutando,” he said.

(I tried to ask him [Rama], but he did not give a yes answer.)

Potential support from pols

Though he is currently running as an independent candidate, Verdida said he was open to potential support from local political figures, particularly those he had worked with.

He has served as a driver for several politicians, including Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama and Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

“Independent ko sa pagkakaron pero og naay muingon nako, si Mayor Tommy ba, nga ari ka nako. Ari diri dawaton nako,” he added.

(I am running as an independent now but if somebody would say, perhaps, Mayor Tommy [Osmeña], that come here. Come here, I will accept you.)

Verdida believes that with some backing, he stands a better chance of succeeding in his bid for a council seat.

“Og inyo ko tabangan nga makadaog ta, mao ra gyud ang libreng sakay kada birthday nako akong mahatag kay wala man koy kwarta. Og kaloyan ta nga makadaog plus tulo ka sako nga atong ipa raffle kada birthday nako,” he said.

(If you will help me to win, I can only offer you free rides everytime I celebrate my birthday, which is the only thing I can give because I don’t have money. If God will favor us with a win, plus three sacks that we will give away through a raffle draw everytime I celebrate my birthday.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP