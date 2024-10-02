P11.7M ‘shabu’ seized in week-long operations in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Relentless police operations in Central Visayas for one week led to the confiscation of suspected shabu worth over P11,000,000.

These police operations were conducted across Central Visayas from September 22- 28, 2024.

According to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), operatives confiscated a total of 1,724.80 grams of suspected illegal drugs and other drug paraphernalia in this time period.

The seized pieces of drug evidence had a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P11,728,640.

Law enforcers also apprehended a total of 171 individuals for the possession of illegal drugs.

One of these arrested suspects was 20-year-old Jenny Macalisang alias “Papart.”

Macalisang was arrested in a drug sting in Brgy. Subangdaku, Mandaue City, Cebu at around 9:32 p.m. last Tuesday, September 24.

Operatives seized 500 grams of illegal drugs valued at P3.4 million from her possession.

Macalisang is listed as a High-value individual (HVI) who typically disposes of 500 grams of illegal drugs every week, according to police.

Meanwhile, 287 suspects were sent to jail after being nabbed in anti-illegal gambling operations. During these, police seized P27,892 of bet money.

PRO-7’s campaign against loose firearms, on the other hand, resulted in the arrest of 27 individuals and the recovery of 94 loose firearms.

In addition, police apprehended 29 Most wanted persons and 113 other wanted persons through the implementation of warrants of arrest in the same time period.

Following these accomplishments, PRO-7 regional director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin commended the police officers who continue to safeguard the well-being of the citizens.

“We must continue to uphold and protect the trust that the community has placed in us and support our beloved nation’s transformation and contribute to the REALIZATION OF A NEW NATION OR THE BAGONG PILIPINAS,” added Aberin.

