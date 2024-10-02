CPA eyes shuttle to drop passengers at public transport points

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) is considering implementing shuttle services to address transportation issues for arriving passengers at the Cebu Baseport area, following concerns raised by former Dipolog City Mayor Edelburgo Cheng and local officials.

In a statement released by the Cebu Port Authority on October 1 on their official Facebook page, the CPA addressed the Cebu City Council’s call for improved transportation services.

The CPA acknowledged the increasing challenges faced by passengers—particularly senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and pregnant women—due to the lack of direct taxi access within the port premises.

CPA General Manager Leonilo Miole said that while taxis were previously allowed inside, this practice created safety concerns due to the congestion caused by both passenger traffic and ongoing cargo operations.

“Allowing taxis inside the port area posed significant challenges, especially with space limitations. Our priority remains ensuring the safety of passengers while maintaining efficient operations,” Miole said.

Currently, the CPA offers shuttle services exclusively for outbound passengers, assisting them from the terminal to vessels.

With the new development, the port authority is exploring extending shuttle services to inbound passengers, particularly to shuttle them to designated areas where they can access public transport, including taxis.

“The CPA Management is committed to providing more convenient, affordable, reliable, efficient, and safe services, not only to address the needs of senior citizens, PWDs, pregnant women, and passengers traveling with infants and small children but also to improve accessibility for all port users,” Miole further stated.

The move is seen as a direct response to complaints raised by former Mayor Cheng, 82, who penned a letter to Cebu City officials expressing his frustration over the inconvenience experienced by elderly passengers and other vulnerable groups.

Cheng noted the struggles of senior citizens, PWDs, and pregnant women in navigating the port without easily accessible transportation options.

“The changes in the port’s taxi system have caused much discomfort for elderly passengers like me. We need better solutions for those who find it hard to walk long distances or carry heavy bags,” Cheng wrote in his letter dated August 31, 2024.

His concerns were presented during the City Council’s regular session on September 11, where the council urged the CPA to address the issue.

City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr., chairman of the committee on senior citizen affairs, echoed Cheng’s sentiments, introducing a resolution on September 25 that requested the CPA to implement additional measures.

Alcover specifically urged the establishment of dedicated lanes for senior citizens and PWDs within the port’s taxi area, a move seen as critical to improving access for these groups.

