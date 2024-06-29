Senior citizens org promotes ‘active lifestyle’ for elderlies

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A local organization composed of senior citizens here urged their fellow seniors to embrace an “active lifestyle” for a healthier and happier life.

An active lifestyle includes regular exercise, social engagement, and mental stimulation, all of which contribute to overall well-being and prevent age-related issues.

The Senior Citizens Open Organization Towards Effective Reform (SCOOTER) has proposed an initiative to keep its members physically and mentally well that aims to prevent age-related complications.

Scooter is a private organization consisting of Cebuano senior citizens. It serves as the senior citizens’ federation in Cebu City that strives for better representation of the senior community.

Founded in 2011, the organization has grown to include more than 400 members from 22 barangays in Cebu City. Although it experienced a hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic, it was successfully revived in 2023.

READ:

In an interview with Sungkod ni Lolo ug Lola teleradyo program, Norma Llaguno, the vice president of Scooter, said the organization constantly initiates programs that are deemed beneficial to senior citizens.

Llaguno explained that these programs promote health and wellness for fellow elderly members.

“I made an action plan and one of our objectives is to promote health and wellness and mental aid programs for our members to prevent elderly dementia,” she said.

Llaguno reiterated that the elderlies should remain active rather than stay at home even after retirement.

“Ang pag retire is not the end of our road, dili na siya katapusan sa atong panaw, it is the beginning,” Llaguno said.

READ:

Scooter hosts a free clinic and consultation for its members every month. The most recent clinic was held on June 9.

This initiative provides free medical consultations, discounted medicines, and affordable medical laboratory services.

Additionally, Llaguno mentioned that the group organizes various socio-cultural activities, including an annual Lenten retreat for its members.

On June 29, they will conduct a workshop seminar focusing on the rights of senior citizens. This seminar is a collaboration between SCOOTER and another non-governmental organization, she added.

Llaguno emphasized that these activities are designed to help members enjoy their lives as senior citizens and stay active. She encourages all members to remain engaged and avoid staying at home after retirement.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP