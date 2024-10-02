New wage order takes effect today in Region VII

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has reminded employers that, starting today, October 2, 2024, the new wage order for employees in the private sector takes effect.

Wage Order No. ROVII-2, published on September 16, 2024, provides for an increase of P33 to P43 per day in Region VII, including the Negros Island Region (NIR).

From a daily wage of P468 in the formal sector and P458 in the agricultural and non-agricultural sectors with fewer than 10 workers in Class A cities and municipalities, the new daily minimum wage is now P501.

Class A includes the cities of Carcar, Cebu, Danao, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Naga, and Talisay, as well as the municipalities of Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla, and San Fernando, collectively known as Expanded Metro Cebu.

Meanwhile, for Class B cities and municipalities, the daily wage has increased from P425 to P430 to a new minimum of P463. Class B includes cities not classified under Class A, such as Bais, Bayawan, Bogo, Canlaon, Dumaguete, Guihulngan, Tagbilaran, Tanjay, and Toledo.

For Class C municipalities, which cover areas not included in Classes A or B, the daily wage has risen from P415 to P420 to a new minimum of P453.

Lilia Estillore, regional director of DOLE-7, stated that establishments wishing to apply for an exemption may file their applications no later than November 30.

This is particularly applicable to small establishments operating with fewer than 10 workers and those certified as Barangay Micro Business Enterprises with assets of less than P3 million.

“Kinahanglan nga ang previous minimum wage gituman nila. Nagtuman sila sa P468 kaniadto kung naa sa Class A, P430 kung sa Class B, ug P420 kung sa Class C. So mao ni nga makwalify kung nagtuman sila sa previous minimum wage nga gi-implement niadtong miaging tuig,” Estillore said.

Additionally, establishments applying for exemptions must have been affected by natural or human-induced calamities within six months prior to the effectivity of the new wage order.

However, if their application is denied, these establishments will be required to pay their workers an interest of 1% under the Double Indemnity Law.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP