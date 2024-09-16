Minimum wage in Central Visayas: Government okays P33 increase

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Beginning this October 2, workers in Central Visayas will expect a slight addition to their wages.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board here (RTWPB) on Monday, September 16, implemented a wage increase ranging from P33 to P43.

In turn, the new daily minimum wage in Central Visayas will range between P453 to P501.

Members of the RTWPB cited various reasons as to why they decided to increase the daily minimum wage rates in the region. But most of them point to the rise of the cost of goods as well as weakening purchasing power of the Philippine peso.

They also cited findings from the Philippine Statistics Authority that the poverty threshold of a family of five living in Central Visayas is already at P473.

Poverty threshold is the term used to determine the least amount of income a household must earn in order to meet their basic needs.

The RTWPB’s decision came months after various labor groups here proposed to increase current salary rates here, particularly for employees earning daily minimum wages.

With the new rates, minimum wage employees working in Class A areas in Central Visayas, which cover the cities of Carcar, Cebu, Danao, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Naga, Talisay and the Municipalities of Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla, San Fernando, will receive P501.

Class B areas that include Bais, Bayawan, C a n l a o n , Dumaguete, Guihulngan, Tagbiaran, Tanjay, Toledo will get P463 per day while the rest will get salary of P453 per day.

Establishments with more than 10 regular employees, and those adversely affected by natural calamities or human-induced disasters are exempted from the new daily minimum wage.

Prior to September 16’s decision, the RTWPB also approved a P33-increase for daily minimum wage earners in October 2023.

