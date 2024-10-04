Sun Shimura seeks Cebu 4th district’s congressional seat, to challenge 1Cebu’s Salimbangon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Incumbent Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura will be running as congressman in the 4th district of Cebu Province.

Shimura officially filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on Thursday at exactly 10 a.m.

Since he will be running as representative of the district, his stepfather, former Daanbantayan mayor and retired police general Vicente Loot, will come back to run as the town’s mayor.

“People will always have a choice. I’m just presenting myself basin in the 4th district they would want another surname, nga lain napod nga pag panerbisyo,” Shimura said.

Shimura will be running against incumbent 4th district representative, 1Cebu’s bet, Janice Salimbangon, who has yet to file her COC.

Moreover, Shimura said he will run under the banner of the PMP (Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino) partylist.

“As I’ve said to Governor Gwen, with or without a paper that states I am a 1Cebu or not, I will always be 1Cebu,” Shimura said.

Asked for his comments on Salimbangon running for the same position, Shimura said he respected 1Cebu’s slate for endorsing Salimbangon.

He clarified that he is just presenting himself that voters might want another surname to be voted for in the district.

If he wins a seat in Congress, Shimura would like to improve and develop Cebu Technological University in Daanbantayan, and reactivate the Committee on the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, which was chaired by former Congressman Benhur Salimbangon and is now observed to be inactive.

“Eighty percent of the district is coastal municipalities. Kadaghanan gyud ang mga mananagat and since then for almost six years murag wala nato ang program sa katong mga mananagat,” Shimura said.

Cebu’s 4th district comprises Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Madridejos, San Remigio, Santa Fe, Tabogon, and Tabuelan.

Shimura’s wife, Kerrie Keane, the incumbent board member of the 4th district also filed her COC on Thursday as she seeks to run for her third and last term as board member in their district under the banner of 1Cebu. /clorenciana

