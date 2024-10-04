Mandaue City Treasurer Regal urged to run for a House seat

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Various sectors in Mandaue City are urging city treasurer, Lawyer Regal Oliva to run for congresswoman in the midterm election next year.

Sector leaders such as the LGBTQ+, youth, vendors, women, fisherfolk, seniors, transportation, and PWD have held a press conference on Thursday to ask Oliva and answer why they want her to run.

They said that Oliva was most qualified to run for Congress with her being a lawyer having a deep knowledge of the law.

They claimed that Oliva’s integrity and commitment to transparency and accountability would make her ideal to promote good governance.

Compared to late Senator Miriam Defensor

They also compare Oliva to the late Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago.

“Quality wise, credential wise, Atty. Regal is the most qualified para sa congresswoman para sa lone district sa Mandaue City. Si Atty Regal sad usa ka lawmaker, kahibaw na siya unsaon pagdala sa siyudad para mas mapalambuon pa ang Mandaue City,” said LGBTQ+ Mandaue Federation President Reglyn Bihag.

(Quality wise, credential wise, Atty. Regal is the most qualified for the congresswoman for the lone district in Mandaue City. Atty. Regal is also a lawmaker, she knows how to handle a city for the development of Mandaue City.)

“Nakita nako ang quality ni Atty. Regal, ni senator [Miriam], nga sukit-sukiton ka kung giunsa nimo pagpadagan ang kwarta,” Bihag added.

(I saw the quality of Atty. Regal, of senator [Miriam], where she would really ask questions to dig deeper on how the money is spent.)

Performance as city treasurer

They said that Oliva’s performance as city treasurer was outstanding that could be attested to the increase of income of the city resulting to progress.

They claimed that the city’s revenue have increased to P4 billion from just millions when she was not the city treasurer anchored to Oliva’s fiscal expertise as a treasurer. They claimed that the economic growth resulted to better services being felt in the community.

“When it comes to congresswoman then handling pa gyud the lone district of Mandaue, makaingun gyud ta ang Mandauehanon is makabenefit gyud much more,” said Alice Cabatingan, women sector president.

(When it comes to congresswoman then handling the lone district of Mandaue, we can say that the Mandauehanons can benefit more.)

(Sayang man gud kaayo ang kahigayunan nga nahatag ni Mayor Jonas nga siya pa naglingkod sa Congress nga napahimo niya og lone district ang Mandaue. Unya karun lain ang namunuan, kung ka-ally ni Mayor ang modumala, kita man gyud mi nga siya [Regal] kahibaw maminaw),” said Cabatingan.

(The opportunity would be wasted that Mayor Jonas gave when he was still a representative of Congress when he made Mandaue into a lone district. And then now it would be another person in that position, if it would be the ally of Mayor who would be there, we really see that [Regal knows how to listen].)

They have accumulated almost 57,000 signatures from “registered” voters in different 27 barangays to support Atty. Regal Oliva. The signature campaign was conducted since August. They were also behind the posting of posters of Oliva along the streets of Mandaue.

The signatures were brought to the office of Oliva by the leaders of different sectors in the city. Members of the sectors have also flocked outside the city hall.

Oliva: I need to think about it

Oliva who was overwhelmed and thankful said that she would still need to reflect, pray, need to consult her family.

Oliva said entering into politics would not be easy and that she would need to consider all factors.

“Politics is not an easy game to play, it is not also not an acitivity or event for the lighthearted. I don’t know if I’m ready to enter politics but, as of now, I cannot make a decision. Election is not easy, although, the desire to serve is there,” Oliva said.

“Sige lang atoa lang ni’ng ampoan, now that I saw a lot of support, does that change my direction? It has definitely made me think more,” she added.

She said that if she decides to enter into politics, she will definitely align with Suspended Mayor Jonas Cortes’ team.

If she files her certificate of candidacy, she needs to resign from her position at the treasury. She will be challenging Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

