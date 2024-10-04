Elevated Shopping Experience: Adidas Unveils First ‘Pulse’ Concept Store in the Philippines  at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde

Adidas Philippines has officially opened its first-ever ‘Pulse’ concept store at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. This premium store, the largest in the shopping center, offers a unique and immersive shopping experience for Adidas enthusiasts.

The ‘Pulse’ store is expected to attract both locals and tourists, offering a premium shopping destination that showcases Adidas’ commitment to innovation and design.

Spanning 274 square meters, the ‘Pulse’ store boasts a clean, modern aesthetic designed to showcase the brand’s latest collections. Customers can explore a wide range of products, from iconic sneakers to athletic apparel, in a comfortable and inviting environment.

Anthony Frangos, General Manager of Adidas Philippines, and Eleanor Yu-Ocampo, President of El Fashion and Design Corp., were present at the grand opening. Frangos expressed his excitement about bringing the ‘Pulse’ concept to the Philippines, particularly in Cebu, where the brand has a strong presence.

“We’ve been in this location for a long time with our partner, and we felt that we could bring a better shopping environment to the locals that doesn’t exist,” Frangos said.

The choice to launch the first ‘Pulse’ store at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde was driven by Adidas’ strong partnership with the Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates. The company recognized the alignment between their vision and the shopping center’s commitment to creating a vibrant and engaging retail experience.

Explore their newest offerings and exclusive collections at The Outlets, MEZ2 Estate, Brgy. Basak, Lapu-lapu City.