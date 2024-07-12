Regal Oliva tells Lolypop to stop lying: ‘Bakakon siyang daku’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Treasurer Regal Oliva is urging Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon of the lone district of Mandaue to stop lying and admit that she was the one who requested for her reassigned to another local government unit.

Oliva said she wanted to especially understand why Ouano-Dizon did what she did.

“No matter if she says nga, ni-deny siya ana, bakakon siyang daku. Wala ko ganahi ana and I don’t know kung unsa akong gibuhat niya ngano’ng suko kaayo siya nako. I really do not understand,” Oliva said in an interview on Friday.

Oliva said that reliable sources from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Office of the House Speaker Martin Romuadez have confirmed that it was Ouano-Dizon and members of her family who asked for her to be replaced.

The House Speaker’s wife, Yedda of the Tingo Partylist, is the sister-in-law of Provincial Board Member Jonkie Ouano, the younger brother of Rep. Ouano-Dizon.

“Daghan og nagga confirm nako that it was her (Ouano-Dizon) who really requested. It was their family who requested for my transfer. Maybe I am a political collateral damage but it is unfair,” Oliva said.

Oliva is set to be reassigned by the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) to Navotas City in the National Capital Region (NCR).

‘Ploy to remove me’

For, Oliva she will continue to function as Mandaue City Treasurer until such time that a written order is issued by the Department of Finance (DOF) to formalize her transfer to Navotas.

If an order comes, she will obey like any “good soldier.”

However, before an order could be issued, DOF would require the submission of some documents that would include Oliva’s request for her transfer and Mayor Jonas Cortes’ letter-request for the designation of a new city treasurer.

Both documents do not exist, Oliva said.

“I will not consent because this is a ploy to remove me. Wa ko kasabot, ngano’ng ako na hinuon [ang mo buhat sa request]. Abi nako at first nga sila ang ni-request [for my transfer], si speaker of the house. Unya karon, ako na nooy parequeson. I think the Department of Finance is just looking [at] the legal side of things,” she added.

Statement of Support

Before Oliva’s interview on Friday, some members of the LGBT+ community in Mandaue City trooped to Ouano-Dizon’s office to show their support and appreciation for the lady legislator.

Ouano-Dizon thanked the LGBT+ members for their support and love. But she no longer issued any statement on Oliva’s most recent accusations.

“Nihatag naman ko sa ako official statement, I don’t want to drag sa mga issues na bitaw kay dili ta ganahan nga i-sensationalize na sad ni kay gusto ta trabaho sa ta. Serbisyo sa ta sa katawhan, mao nay importante kay gipili man ta sa katungdanan para bawsan nato og kaayuhan, unsa atoang mahatag sa mga Mandauehanon,” said Ouano-Dizon.

