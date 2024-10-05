Comelec to accept Guo’s COC, warns of possible disqualification

MANILA, Philippines — The Commissions on Elections (Comelec) will accept the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo for the 2025 midterm elections, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said.

Garcia, however, pointed out that this applies to anyone with a similar situation to Guo and that Comelec has existing grounds to cancel an aspirant’s COC.

“The Comelec will accept the COC of Alice Guo, we will accept the COC of anyone in a similar situation,” he said.

“Kaya lang may tatlong grounds kasi na pupwede maging dahilan kung bakit ang isang kandidato ay hindi malalagay ang pangalan sa balota,” he added.

(But there are three grounds to cancel and aspirants’ candidacy.)

Grounds for disqualification

Among the grounds he mentioned were the declaration as a nuisance candidate; a petition seeking to cancel the COC due to age, citizenship, and registration as a voter, among others; and a decision from the Ombudsman perpetually disqualifying the candidate.

“The Comelec will always implement and execute the decision of the Office of the Ombudsman that is an act of respect to the office, and that is what is provided for under Republic Act 6770,” Garcia said.

Under this law, Garcia explained that the Ombudsman’s decision is immediately executory.

On Friday, Guo’s lawyer, Stephen David, disclosed that his client will formalize her reelection bid on October 8, the last day of COC filing.

Guo is currently detained at Pasig City jail. She is facing a qualified human trafficking complaint filed by the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission before the Department of Justice last June 21.

Another warrant of arrest was also issued by the Tarlac Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 109 last September 5. against Guo for violating provisions of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

