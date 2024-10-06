CCENRO urged to adopt programs for proper e-waste disposal

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 06,2024 - 11:16 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A local legislator wants the residents of Cebu City to be aware of the negative effects of improper disposal of electronic waste (e-waste).

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) defines e-waste as the waste electrical and electronic equipment or WEEE.

It is composed of discarded electronic products such as appliances, tools, toys, and telecommunication devices like laptops, broken mobile devices, old batteries, desktop computers, and retired home appliances.

“Small items like a mobile phone is equivalent to one concert ticket, medium-sized item like toasters, small TVs, and microwaves equates to two tickets, and large items such as refrigerators and washing machines are worth three tickets,” the DENR said.

Last Wednesday, Councilor Rey Gealon pushed for a resolution that requested the Cebu City Environmental and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) “to adopt programs addressing e-waste to encourage the public to responsible disposal of electronic devices, promote recycling and re-using, and educate them on the importance of reducing e-waste.”

READ: Binaliw landfill woes solution: Dump only segregated waste there

His resolution aims to take action to DENR’s warning on cancer-causing electronic wastes.

Gealon cited in his resolution a report last September where DENR issued a warning regarding cancer-causing e-wastes.

“It was noted that an estimated 15 million cathode-ray tubes (CRTs) were found in televisions that are expected to reach end-of-life by 2025…CRTsare potentially hazardous as they contain lead, which could pose a health risk if mishandled or disposed of improperly,” Gealon said.

According to a report from Philippine News Agency, the DENR has collected 2,350 tons of CRTs in the past seven years.

Aside from the programs, Gealon also requested the CCENRO to launch an information, education, and communication drive to make the public aware of this threat especially on the improper manner of disposing e-waste.

He also wanted to include in the information drive the appropriate ways of disposing of e-waste.

The DENR said that its Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) partnered with an advocacy organization, EcoWaste Coalition, for an e-waste exchange initiative.

“Although e-waste constitutes only around two percent of solid waste streams, it contributes to a staggering 70% of hazardous waste in landfills worldwide with devastating consequences on the environment and public health,” the DENR said.

The items in those mentioned electronic devices often contain dangerous substances that were usually used as flame retardants and they could pose significant environmental and health concerns if improperly disposed, the DENR said in its website.

According to DENR, Philippines is one of the top e-waste generators in Southeast Asia based on a report from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The agency said that the volume of e-waste is increasing due to higher consumption of electrical and electronic equipment, shorter product life cycles and limited repair options.

Some material recovery facilities (MRF) dedicated to electronic waste can already be found in Caloocan, Malabon, and Baguio City, according to DENR. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP