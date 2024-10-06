‘Doulos Hope’ floating book fair to dock in Cebu for 4 weeks

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuano book enthusiasts are in for a literary treat as MV Doulos Hope, the renowned international floating library, is set to dock at Cebu City’s Pier 5 from October 15 to November 10.

The vessel, operated by the German-based charity organization Good Books for All, will offer thousands of books and educational materials to the public during its month-long stay.

Visitors can board the ship from Tuesday to Sunday between 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., with an entrance fee of P50.

For those driving, a P25 parking fee will be charged, although parking slots near the vessel are limited.

Chieka Hanaoka, project coordinator for MV Doulos Hope, shared that the ship carries over 2,000 different titles, ranging from children’s books to adult fiction and non-fiction.

Topics such as leadership, business, philosophy, and history are among the subjects available, all sold at affordable prices.

“Our purpose is to share knowledge, help, and hope,” Hanaoka said in a program on Sugboanon Channel.

Hanaoka explained that MV Doulos Hope, named after the Greek phrase for “Servant of Hope,” is the successor to the MV Doulos, which visited Cebu in 2017.

The ship’s sister vessel, MV Logos Hope, also made a brief stop in Cebu in 2015.

Moreover, Julieana Kehler, another project coordinator, revealed that Cebu is the sixth stop of the ship’s tour in the Philippines this year, following visits to Subic Bay, San Fernando (La Union), Manila, Batangas, and Puerto Princesa.

Beyond the Philippines, MV Doulos Hope has made its rounds in Southeast Asia, visiting countries like Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Kehler noted that the Philippines stands out for its enthusiastic reception.

“There are many Filipinos who come and queue up for hours, not only to visit but also to buy books,” she shared.

“People are still excited to come aboard. They love the ship and the books,” she added.

MV Doulos Hope’s arrival offers a unique opportunity for Cebuanos to access a wide variety of books, to foster a deeper love for reading and knowledge across the globe. /clorenciana