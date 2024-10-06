Erwin Tulfo on political dynasty: Let the people decide

MANILA, Philippines — Senatorial aspirant and ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo believes it is the prerogative of the people to vote for politicians who are perceived to be a part of a political dynasty.

Tulfo made the remark as he filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator at Manila Hotel Tent City on Sunday.

His move makes the prospects of having three Tulfo brothers in the Senate possible.

The former Department of Social Welfare and Development chief also noted that the existence of political dynasties will continue as long as there is no law prohibiting it.

“For now, since we have no law [against it], let the people decide,” Tulfo said in an interview after he filed his COC.

“Do [they] want one Tulfo, two Tulfos, three Tulfos? Do we want one Duterte, two Dutertes, three Dutertes? One Marcos, two Marcoses, three Marcoses? So, we let the people decide,” he repeated.

Erwin’s brother Raffy is an incumbent senator while Ben filed his COC on Saturday, running as an independent senatorial bet.

“The people have the power [to decide]. If they only want Raffy, fine. No problem. If they want two [Tulfo brothers], fine. If they want three Tulfos in the Senate, it’s up to the people,” he also said, partly in Filipino.

“Because we don’t have a law. If there is a law, then that’s it,” he said. “It will stop.”

