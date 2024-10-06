Green Lancers edge Warriors, stay undefeated in Cesafi

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers secured their second consecutive win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 men’s basketball tournament, defeating the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 77-69, on Saturday night, October 5, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory propelled the Green Lancers to a perfect 2-0 record, tying them with the Benedicto College Cheetahs at the top of the standings.

However, the win didn’t come easy. The Warriors gave UV a tough challenge, forcing five lead changes and six deadlocks throughout the game.

It was a stark reminder of the Green Lancers’ tough season opener against the USJ-R Jaguars where they only led by a slim margin. This time, they led as many as nine points at one point (52-43). In fact, USC took a surprising 37-30 lead at halftime, putting UV on the back foot.

But the Green Lancers showed their championship pedigree in the final quarter. They regained control, stretching their lead to 66-58 and keeping the Warriors at bay until the final buzzer.

Double-double performance

Last season’s Finals MVP, Kent Ivo Salarda, led the charge for UV with a standout double-double performance, scoring a game-high of 21 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Salarda also added two assists to his stat line.

Raul Gentallan was equally impressive, delivering another double-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Zylle Cabellon and Froiland Maglasang chipped in 10 points each, as UV capitalized on fast break opportunities, scoring 13 points in transition compared to USC’s seven.

Despite the loss, the Warriors’ bench stepped up, contributing 45 points. Kyle Maglinte led the Warriors with 17 points, while James Gica added 16.

Unfortunately for USC, their effort wasn’t enough to prevent them from slipping to a 0-4 record, placing them at the bottom of the standings.

