Wuling Cebu celebrates official grand opening of new showrooms in Cebu and Mandaue

New Electric Dreams, Inc. (NEDI) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest showrooms located at 21 A.S. Fortuna Street, Mandaue City, and Wuling SM City Cebu on September 28, 2024.

Customers are more than welcome to visit for test drives, inquiries, and to explore the latest offerings from Wuling. Follow Wuling Cebu on Facebook and @wulingcebu on Instagram.

This special milestone marks a significant expansion for Wuling in Cebu, offering a space for interested customers to discover the innovative vehicles that they have to offer.

Wuling Mini EV (electric vehicles) has been the sales champion in the electric vehicle category in China for 22 consecutive months, establishing its lead shortly after its official launch in July 2020. The new showroom proudly displays Wuling Cebu’s latest car lineup, featuring the stylish 4-door hatchback Wuling Bingo, the trendy and compact 2-door mini EV Wuling Macaron, and the highly anticipated 2-door compact SUV EV, the Wuling Baojun Yep.

“We are very honored to introduce to you all of Wuling Cebu’s groundbreaking lineup of pure electric vehicles. These innovative cars represent more than just our commitment to sustainability— they embody the future of smart and green transportation,” says Gillfred Arradaza, Wuling Cebu’s Sales & Marketing Manager.

A charging station isn’t necessary when topping off these vehicles. As Wuling Cebu’s After-SalesManager, Marvin Ciruela mentions during the product lineup, “You are able to plug and charge from any 220v power outlet, just like any other home appliance. Charge it daily or weekly, and you should be good to go. And with an 8-year battery warranty, you can feel safe and assured.”

As the official Wuling dealer in Cebu, NEDI is dedicated to bringing affordable electric vehicles to everyday Filipinos. With Wuling models starting at under P700k, they provide the most budget-friendly and dependable EVs available, helping families across the Philippines cut transportation costs.

From a broader perspective, the widespread use of EVs could offer financial savings for households while also lowering the country’s need for imported oil. By reducing the money spent on oil, these savings can be redirected to support the local economy, creating positive effects that benefit many. With two strategically located showrooms, Wuling aims to enhance customer convenience, providing excellent service and accessibility to its growing customer base.

NEDI expresses a great concern for sustainability and how we can achieve a more eco-friendly tomorrow.

“Our vision extends beyond vehicles; it’s about creating a greener future for the generations to come,” says Wuling Cebu Managing Director, Harry Lim.

Edward Onglatco, President & CEO of New Electric Dreams Inc., echoes this in his closing remarks: “We believe our mini electric vehicles will not only redefine how we move but also how we think about our responsibility to the environment and future generations, especially as Wuling makes electric vehicle adoption more accessible and more affordable for the everyday Filipino.”

The flagship Wuling Cebu in A.S. Fortuna Street, Mandaue City is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday to Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends. Wuling SM City Cebu is open during mall hours.

