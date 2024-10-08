Police recover SUV linked to hit-and-run that killed 2 in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities have recovered the vehicle of the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of two individuals riding a motorcycle on M.C. Briones St., Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City, Cebu, early Sunday morning, October 6.

Both victims were on their way home when they tragically lost their lives in the fatal incident, which occurred at around 4 a.m. The victims were identified as habal-habal driver Richard Quiaot, 43, and his passenger, Niña Logarta, 54. Both were residents of Barangay Labogon in Mandaue City.

According to her son, Logarta left their house at around 3 a.m. to buy ingredients to prepare for the anniversary celebration of their community organization. She requested her neighbor, Quiaot, to take her to the Consolacion public market on his motorcycle.

On their way home from the market at around 4 a.m., they were involved in an accident that led to their untimely deaths. According to police, a white sports utility vehicle (SUV) initiated a counterflow and collided with the victims’ motorcycle, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

Quiaot and Logarta were thrown off the motorcycle and landed hard on the pavement due to the impact of the collision. Instead of providing aid, the driver fled the scene, leaving the two behind. According to Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) spokesperson, Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, the victims died on the spot. Nevertheless, emergency responders rushed them to the Eversley Child Sanitarium and General Hospital.

During the investigation, police were able to recover CCTV footage of the incident and track the SUV’s location after it was abandoned at a warehouse in Consolacion town. As of Monday, October 7, the SUV is in the custody of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU).

In an interview with local radio station dyHP, Villaro stated that they have identified the registered owner of the SUV. However, she opted not to disclose the name while the investigation is ongoing. Villaro added that they are now verifying whether the person driving during the accident was the owner or someone else.

Logarta’s daughter, Erajane, also shared in an interview with dyHP that a lawyer representing the SUV’s owner contacted their family. The lawyer reportedly introduced himself as Atty. Cabahug and said that the owner of the SUV was not driving at the time of the incident, as they were in Iloilo. Instead, it was their driver who allegedly caused the collision. Since the driver cannot pay for the damages, the owner will cover the expenses.

However, the message did not mention the name of the SUV’s registered owner or the driver. The lawyer also requested a meeting with the victim’s family at the police station.

Despite this, Erajane said they are not willing to accept any settlement money. She stated that they are determined to file a case of reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide and damage to property against the person responsible. | with a report from Futch Anthony Inso

