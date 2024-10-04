Hit-and-run in Cebu City: Cops working to identify erring driver

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A few days after an elderly woman became the victim of a hit-and-run along Archbishop Reyes Avenue in Brgy. Luz, Cebu City, police continue to investigate and identity the person responsible.

Police will be requesting the distributor, where the electronic car involved was bought, for the name of the owner of the vehicle involved in the incident.

A CCTV camera captured the moment when the victim, 64-year-old Leonida Gitamondoc, was crossing at a pedestrian lane under a flyover at past 5:00 p.m. on September 27.

A speeding vehicle then bumped into Leonida causing her to fall on the ground.

Instead of helping her, however, the driver drove away leaving the woman on the ground.

The victim’s younger brother, Jude Gitamondoc, posted the CCTV video online pleading for help from the public to identify the person responsible.

According to Jude, his sister was on her way home to Minglanilla after her work at a call center company in the city.

He said that his sister had to stay at the hospital for five days after the hit-and-run incident. Fortunately, she did not suffer any bone fractures.

An investigation was promptly launched after the incident was reported to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU).

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Miguel Andeza, TEU chief, they have identified the distributor where the involved electronic car was recently purchased from through its conduction sticker.

Police are now waiting for the distributor to give them the name of the owner of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident.

Moreover, Leonida and her lawyer will also be discussing with the distributor themselves.

Once the driver is identified, he/she will likely be facing a charge of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury.

To prevent accidents like this, Andeza reminded motorists to always give way to pedestrians, especially at pedestrian lanes.

“Mao ning hangyo nato sa mga motorists nga kung makakakita kag pedestrian, let us give priority nga makalabang sila,” he said.

(My appeal to motorists is if your pedestrians, let us give priority that they can cross the street.)

Andeza also urged motorists to assist elderly people with difficulty walking in crossing the street to ensure their safety.

In the event of an unexpected accident on the road, Andeza reminded motorists to help the victims instead of leaving them behind.

