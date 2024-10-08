How Tony Galon’s ‘Basura Run’ promotes environmental advocacy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran long-distance runner and environmental advocate Tony Galon recently led the 89th edition of the “Basura Run,” a unique running event with a powerful mission—to raise awareness about environmental stewardship while promoting physical fitness.

Last weekend, Galon once again rallied a dedicated group of runners for the monthly event. This time it offered not only an 18-kilometer challenge but also an opportunity to make a meaningful impact.

Participants didn’t just run the distance; along the route, they collected plastic waste, addressing one of Cebu’s most pressing problems—garbage pollution.

Garbage disposal remains a critical environmental issue in Cebu. According to a report from the Cebu City Coastal Management Task Force, nearly 100 metric tons of garbage were collected in just one cleanup drive last year, an alarming reminder of the city’s growing waste problem.

This pollution not only harms the environment but also contributes to flooding in urban areas, affecting the lives of many.

Basura Run

In response to this alarming reality, Galon launched the “Basura Run” in 2013.

Despite starting with a small but committed group of runners, the movement has grown steadily, staying true to its advocacy of promoting both health and environmental responsibility.

“Basura Run has been a monthly tradition since July 2013. This 89th edition was dedicated to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) after seeing a post from fellow runners about plastic trash along the bridge. Since the first Saturday of the month coincided with October 5, we took that opportunity to hold the Basura Run for CCLEX,” said Galon.

The concept of “Basura Run” is simple yet significant—participants run while picking up plastic trash along the way.

Originally, the event was meant to have two groups—one starting from Cebu City and the other from Cordova, with both converging at the bridge while collecting waste.

However, due to limited participation from Cordova, the group ran together, cleaning both sides of the route. At the end of the run, the team had gathered more than four bags of plastic waste.

Environmental Stewards

Galon used the event as an opportunity to remind the public, especially those who frequent the CCLEX, to be responsible stewards of the environment.

“We want to send a message to fellow users—bikers, runners, and hikers—that using the bridge is a privilege, and it’s up to us to care for it. We’re thankful to the CCLEX management for allowing us to experience this journey by foot or bike on the longest bridge in the Philippines,” Galon added.

“If people truly understand the harm plastic causes to our environment, they must act—by using reusable items and refusing single-use plastics. Our government should lead this fight, but it seems more focused on business and politics than on securing a better future,” he added.

Though participants in the “Basura Run” don’t receive finisher medals, they leave with a sense of fulfillment, knowing that their efforts helped clean up their city and protect Mother Nature. Galon invites anyone interested in joining future events to connect with him via his Facebook account.

