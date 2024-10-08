Ahong, Cindi swap positions in Lapu-Lapu City for 2025 elections

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Incumbent Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will no longer seek reelection as he vies for the congressional seat in the lone district of Lapu-Lapu City. His wife, Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, is running for mayor in next year’s elections.

Chan led Team Kaabag when they filed their Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on Tuesday morning, October 8, 2024. He is still serving his third and last term as mayor.

“Sa panerbisyo, dili position ang importante. Ang mas labaw nga importante kay mao ang pagbaton og kasing-kasing alang sa mga kabus ug linupigan ug ang kamatinud-anon sa pagpangalagad sa tanang katawhan, ilabi na sa panahon nga sila nagkinahanglan ug sila anaa sa kalisod,” Chan said.

Chan promised to continue the projects and programs of his wife, incumbent Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, especially the health program through partnering with public and private hospitals.

He also praised the congresswoman for implementing projects that could improve the living conditions of Oponganons, such as the desalination projects in the islet barangays of the city.

Under his administration, Chan said he was able to solve the problem of electricity on Olango Island.

“Karon, first time in the history of Lapu-Lapu, kun wa ma-mayor si Ahong, dili makabaton ug 24 oras nga kuryente ang Olango,” he added.

Cindi, on the other hand, also promised to continue the mayor’s programs. She said Chan would continue coordinating with the mayor if he wins in the congressional race, especially in implementing infrastructure projects.

“Isip inahan, aside nga ipadayon nato ang kaayohan, plano ug projects ni mayor Ahong ug sa konseho, tutokan sad nato gyud ang health and sanitation, and also welfare sa children, women nga maoy duol sa akong kasing-kasing ug education,” Cindi said.

Incumbent Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy will seek reelection.

Aspiring councilors under Team Kaabag’s slate are Annabeth Cuizon, Efren Herrera, Climaco Tatoy Jr., Emilio Galaroza, Joseph Pangatungan, Joergen Eyas-Book, Jun Alforque, Susan Baring, Jan Vincent Dela Serna, Ariane Yap, and Celestino Aying, all of whom are incumbent councilors.

Meanwhile, Canjulao Barangay Captain Rufo Bering was announced as the 12th aspirant for councilor of Team Kaabag, submitting his COC to Comelec in the afternoon.

On Monday morning, Team Deretso also filed their COC, led by former Mayor Paz Radaza, who is running for mayor again. She was accompanied by her running mate, lawyer Michael Dignos, who will run for vice mayor, and Ryan Jay Yuson, who will run as the lone district representative of Lapu-Lapu.

Among the aspirants for councilors under Team Deretso’s slate are Edgardo Abejo, Carolina Acaba, Alan Jay Amodia, Richard Aparri, Rogelio Aying, Arsenio Berdin, Ferdinand Cahilog, Delano Eviota, Eduardo Patalingjug, Ernesto Tumulak, Tedolo Ybañez, and Regina Ybañez.

Radaza said she decided to run again in response to the clamor of Oponganons.

“Occasionally, I hear Oponganons shouting and screaming for freedom, justice, and equality. I hear the Oponganons screaming out loud for the basic services and even the necessities that have long been deprived. Of course, I heard about the situation from afar. But I remained silent,” she said.

“Despite not showing an interest in running again, I am moved by the efforts coming from our loyal supporters, ordinary citizens, and even big tycoons who reached out and expressed their full support for my candidacy,” she added.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP