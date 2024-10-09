Bercede, Soon-Ruiz take oath as Mandaue mayor, vice mayor

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Glenn Bercede and Nerissa Soon-Ruiz have officially taken their oaths as the new mayor and vice mayor of Mandaue City.

Lawyer Jamaal James Calipayan, the Mandaue City administrator, said on Wednesday, October 9, said Bercede took his oath at the Office of the Mayor at City Hall on Friday, Oct. 4. His oath was administered by Umapad Barangay Captain Reb Cortes.

The oath taking ceremony took place after he received the official copy of Mayor Jonas Cortes’ dismissal order.

“Nagsabot silang Mayor Jonas aron naay continuity of government services, aron dili maputol, privately lang [ang oath taking]. Without fanfare. Importante ma-comply nato ang requirement nga naka take oath siya as successor ni Mayor Jonas,” Calipayan said.

Cortes was ordered dismissed by the Ombudsman for grave misconduct for allowing the continuous operation of SUPREA Phils. Development Corp., a batching plant, despite its lack of permit.

Meanwhile, Soon-Ruiz officially took her oath before Justice Mercedita Dadole-Ygnacio at the Court of Appeals Visayas on Tuesday, Oct. 8. She was joined by Team One Mandaue leader and Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon and 6th district Provincial Board Member Thadeo Jonkie Ouano.

No interruptions

In an interview on Wednesday, Calipayan said that Bercede is scheduled to meet with the City Hall department heads to discuss his administration’s directions and priorities.

Calipayan said that Bercede has already signified that there will be no changes in the management of the city’s affairs under his leadership, and that all personnel will remain so as not to interrupt the delivery of government services.

Soon-Ruiz, for her part, said that the legislative department will cooperate with the executive department to especially implement projects and programs that are beneficial to the Mandauehanons.

However, she warned that she will never allow the City Council to become a “rubber stamp council.” She said that the executive and legislative departments should continue to maintain its independence.

“Sa amoa [sa] One Mandaue, usa ra ang vision para sa atoang dakbayan. [Ang] tumong ug tinguha [para] sa kaayuhan sa atoang dakbayan,” Soon-Ruiz said.

Vacant position

Meanwhile, Calipayan said that for now, there was no need to fill the slot that Soon-Ruiz vacated at the City Council with her assumption as vice mayor.

Soon-Ruiz assumed as vice mayor after Bercede, the council’s presiding officer, was named mayor to replace Cortes following the issuance of a suspension order last August 21 for the appointment of an unqualified in-charge of the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS), and his eventual dismissal from service.

Calipayan said that Cortes’ dismissal was not yet final. In fact, Cortes filed on Wednesday morning a petition asking the Supreme Court to prevent the Commission on Elections from cancelling his Certificate of Candidacy.

The City Administration said it was still possible for the Ombudsman’s decision to be reserved by either the Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court.

Calipayan said that should an appointment be made to fill the vacancy at the City Council, this will come from the Office of the President.

