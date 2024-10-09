Guro, Raquinel set to clash with Mexican prospects for WBC titles

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Filipino boxers Jay-R Raquinel and Norj Guro are gearing up to step into the ring against formidable Mexican prospects on October 12 (October 13 Manila time) in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, as they vie for World Boxing Council (WBC) regional titles.

Both fighters arrived in Mexico earlier this week, with Guro accompanied by renowned Cebuano boxing trainer Brix Flores, who has been a consistent presence in her training for significant bouts.

Norj Guro, 34, the current WBC Silver atomweight champion, will face the unbeaten Camila Zamorano for the WBC Silver minimumweight title on a card promoted by Zanfer Promotions.

Guro brings a wealth of experience into the ring, boasting a professional record of 13 wins, four knockouts, eight losses, and one draw. In her most recent fight, she claimed the WIBA world title by defeating Thai fighter Phunnakran Karnjanawong by unanimous decision in Bangkok last May.

Zamorano, a rising star in the boxing world, has a perfect record of 9-0 with one knockout, having made her professional debut in 2023.

Her last outing was a closely contested match against fellow Mexican Melanie Fernanda Sarmiento Minor, where she narrowly secured a split decision victory last July.

Meanwhile, Jay-R Raquinel (16-2-1, 13 KOs), a former OPBF champion, will square off against the undefeated Frank Yahir (17-0-0, 12 KOs) for the vacant WBC Silver super flyweight title.

Raquinel, hailing from Candoni, Negros Occidental, enters the ring on a four-fight winning streak, including a significant victory in East London, South Africa, where he knocked out Landile Ngxeke to capture the WBO Inter-Continental super flyweight title.

This matchup presents a critical challenge for Yahir, who is fresh off a unanimous decision win against compatriot Bairon Rodriguez last June in Merida, Mexico.

