Bercede stands by Cortes amid Ombudsman suspension order

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede has voiced his support for Mayor Jonas Cortes in light of the Ombudsman’s order for a one-year suspension.

In an interview with the media on Thursday, August 22, Bercede stated that regardless of the outcome, he stands firmly by Cortes and supports him.

“Ako I stand firm gyud. I am with Jonas gyud,” said Bercede.

The Vice Mayor noted that they were not surprised by the suspension, as they had anticipated it due to the threats and cases lodged against Cortes.

Bercede also remarked that a one-year penalty is quite severe for a charge of grave misconduct, suggesting that politics might be involved.

“Dako pag kaso ang graft and corruption kaysa sa grave misconduct. Ngano man nga ang graft and corruption gani 6 months preventive suspension unya how come 1 year man (Mayor Jonas). Tagsa ra kaayo na, only in Mandaue sa tibuok Cebu Province. Katung appointment, dili man to appointment nga dunay finality. OIC ra man na, nakita lang gyud sa Mayor nga makatabang gyud si Mr. Basaca,” said Bercede.

“Nagduda gyud ko nga naay nagpaluyo kay ngano man ang trolls confident man kaayo nga masuspenso ang mayor, dugay na na,” he added.

The Ombudsman suspended Cortes for one year without pay for grave misconduct after he allegedly made illegal appointments at City Hall.

Cortes has already expressed his intention to seek reconsideration. Should the suspension be implemented, Bercede will serve as the Acting Mayor.

“Kung manggali, icontinue nato ang whatever projects nga nasugdan,” he said.

Bercede also confirmed that the groundbreaking for the city’s one-stop-shop government center at the Cebu International Convention Center, scheduled for August 29, will proceed as planned.

