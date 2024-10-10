Cesafi: Gerry Cavan on a mission to elevate CIT-U Wildcats

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Underdogs often have the most compelling stories, particularly when the odds are stacked against them and this is what the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats have shown so far in their Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament campaign.

Last season, the Wildcats faced challenges, finishing in the bottom three with a disappointing 2-8 record. Cavan have seen the Wildcats’ worst beating last season, including a 74-point clobbering in the hands of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

However, this year has seen a remarkable change.

The team has displayed significant improvement, starting a new chapter in their campaign.

Instead of the familiar struggle of winless starts, the Wildcats celebrated their first victory last Tuesday, defeating not just another team, but last year’s Final Four contender, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 72-69.

This victory not only demonstrates their readiness but also serves as a powerful message of their determination to get better.

With this win, both teams now share a 1-1 record in the Cesafi standings, a noteworthy achievement considering that another Final Four contender from last season, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors are 0-4 in the standings.

Under the tutelage of head coach Gerry Cavan, now in his second season, the Wildcats are working diligently to unite a roster primarily composed of overlooked players from last season.

Cavan is determined to mold these “leftover” players into a cohesive unit that can defy expectations.

“Many of our players are rookies who previously tried out for other teams but weren’t selected,” Cavan explained.

“I encourage them to have faith in my coaching and their own abilities, as I am committed to their development.”

One standout from this new roster is Nono Matthew Paras, whose performance against USPF proved pivotal.

He led the team with 16 points, along with two rebounds and three steals, while teammate Abello contributed 14 points and showcased impressive shooting accuracy from beyond the arc.

Also a noteworthy player was Jerian Marc Abello from SWU-Phinma who finished with 14 points.

The Wildcats this season displayed tremendous improvements, especially their outside shooting and hustle which contrastingly lack last season.

Cavan’s vision for the team is evident in this season’s promising line-up, which features players from the now-disbanded Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras, as well as those who excelled during the off-season tryouts.

“Our line-up has significantly improved, even though these players are still adapting to our system,” Cavan noted.

“It’s important that we cultivate a winning mentality. When fatigue sets in, it can be challenging, so we must remain focused and committed.”

Looking ahead, Cavan is optimistic about the team’s potential.

“With this core group of players, I believe we can achieve even greater success in two to three years. Right now, we are focused on improving our record from last year and adding more victories to our name. We cannot be complacent; we must strive for continuous growth.”

The Wildcats aim to secure their second consecutive win when they face the winless USC on Sunday at 6:30 PM at the Cebu Coliseum.

