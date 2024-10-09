Cesafi: CIT-U Wildcats shock USPF Panthers for first win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats pulled off a major upset, defeating last season’s Final Four contenders, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 72-69, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night.

Widely expected to be an easy victory for the Panthers, the Wildcats defied the odds to secure their first win of the season.

Under second-year head coach Gerry Cavan, CIT-U came out strong, grabbing a 19-14 lead in the first quarter and extending it to 41-35 by halftime. The Wildcats continued their momentum in the second half, building a commanding 13-point lead, 61-48, in the final frame.

However, the Panthers, known for their game-changing late rallies, mounted a furious comeback during their game held at the Cebu Coliseum.

With just three minutes remaining, USPF went on a 13-2 run, trimming the Wildcats’ lead to two, 61-63. Key baskets from Paul Daniel Apolonio and John Jasper Lumingkit ignited the rally, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish.

CIT-U’s Jerian Marc Abello, a former standout for Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU), responded with five consecutive points, including a crucial three-pointer, to restore a five-point cushion, 68-63, with under two minutes left.

USPF’s Peter John Peteros kept the Panthers within striking distance by hitting both of his free throws, including an easy transition layup in previous play, cutting the lead to three, 68-65. But the Wildcats remained poised under pressure.

CIT-U already sensed the win after Clark Steven Sajol brought its lead back to five after scoring a layup, his lone basket of the game, 70-65.

However, the Panthers didn’t give up that easily. With just 31.8 seconds left on the clock, Lumingkit’s back-to-back baskets brought USPF within a single point, 70-69. They had a chance to tie their Cesafi game when Lumingkit was fouled, but he missed the bonus free throw.

In the game’s most decisive moment, CIT-U’s Nono Matthew Paras—who was named Player of the Game—came through with a crucial putback off a missed layup, extending their lead to 72-69 with just six seconds remaining.

USPF had one last opportunity, but John Howard Ta-ala’s desperation three-point attempt fell short, sealing the Wildcats’ hard-earned victory.

The win places both teams at 1-1 in the Cesafi standings, but for CIT-U, it marks a significant improvement over last season’s disappointing 2-8 finish.

Paras led the way for CIT-U with 16 points, two rebounds, and three steals, while Abello added 14 points and shot an impressive 50% from beyond the arc.

For USPF, Peteros finished with a game-high 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Lumingkit contributed a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Panthers undefeated.

USPF’s two-week break following their win over the University of San Carlos on September 24 may have contributed to their sluggish performance in this game.

