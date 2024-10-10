Toledo Xignex Trojans stretch unbeaten streak to 13-0 in PCAP SGM Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans continue to impress in their campaign for the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) SGM Wesley So Cup, extending their remarkable unbeaten streak to 13-0 after a pair of victories on Wednesday night, October 9.

As the reigning Southern Division champions, the Trojans showcased their dominance by defeating Northern Division opponents, the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe and the Cagayan Kings, in their ongoing inter-division matches.

The Trojans first faced off against Quezon City, delivering a commanding 17-4 victory. FIDE Master (FM) Noel Dela Cruz led the charge with impressive back-to-back wins against Candidate Master (CM) Looi Xin Hao in both the blitz and rapid rounds on board one.

Indian International Master (IM) Aaryan Varshney and Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia also made significant contributions, each securing two wins against National Master (NM) Marlon Bernardino and Elizsa Cafirma, respectively.

The Trojans concluded the blitz round with a narrow 4-3 lead, then dominated the rapid round, clinching a decisive 14-1 victory against Quezon City.

In their second match of the evening, the Trojans routed the Cagayan Kings with a score of 13.5-7.5.

WFM Mejia once again shone brightly, earning two wins against April Joy Ramos in both the blitz and rapid rounds.

The Trojans wrapped up the blitz round with a 4.5-2.5 score and continued their winning momentum in the rapid round, securing a 9-5 triumph.

These two victories not only solidified the Trojans’ standing but also widened the gap between them and the other teams in the Southern Division, boosting their record to an impressive 13-0.

The Camarines Soaring Eagles trail in second place with a 9-4 record, followed by the Davao Chess Eagles and the Iloilo Kisela Knights, both at 7-6.

In the Northern Division, the Pasig City King Pirates lead the standings with a 12-1 record, having suffered their only defeat against Toledo earlier in the season, followed closely by the San Juan Predators at 11-2.

RELATED STORIES

Toledo Xignex Trojans set for Wesley So Cup campaign

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP