Trojans stretch winning streak to 11 in PCAP SGM Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Toledo Xignex Trojans are on a blistering run in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) SGM Wesley So Cup, showcasing their prowess with an impressive 11th consecutive victory over the weekend.

With this latest triumph, the Trojans have cemented their position at the top of the team standings, continuing their flawless campaign.

In a commanding display, the Trojans first dispatched the Rizal Batch Towers with a staggering 18-3 victory.

In a twist of irony, many players from the Batch Towers were defaulted, after some players have over-the-board commitments last weekend.

Toledo dominated the blitz round with a decisive 6-1 score, capitalizing on four defaults, and maintained their momentum in the rapid round with another four defaults, culminating in a 12-2 outcome.

The Trojans then turned their attention to the Isabela Knights of Alexander, where they triumphed once more with a 16-5 scoreline.

Leading the charge was their import, Russian FIDE Master (FM) Ivan Yeletsky, who delivered back-to-back victories on board one against Melchor Foronda III.

Other standout performances included Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, International Master (IM) Angelo Young, Diego Abraham Capariño, and Bonn Rainauld Tibod, who each secured victories in their blitz and rapid matches against Diana Ramos Banawa, Edmundo Gatus, Lordwin Espiritu, and Daniel Tagufa, respectively.

The Trojans scored an impressive 6-1 in the blitz and 10-4 in the rapid rounds against the Knights.

Currently, Team Bye1South sits in second place in the southern division with an 8-1 record, followed closely by the Camarines Soaring Eagles, who boast a 7-4 slate.

