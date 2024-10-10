New MCWD board member: Lawyer Ferdinand Pepito gets appointed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has appointed Lawyer Ferdinand Pepito as a new member of the Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

He is to replace outgoing Chairman Joey Daluz III. Pepito took his oath before Garcia on October 8.

Pepito will serve the remaining term of Daluz, which will end on December 31 of this year.

Pepito, a University of San Carlos College of Law alumnus, is a seasoned legal professional with an extensive background in labor and water district management.

He previously served as Associate Counsel of the Associated Labor Unions – Central Visayas (ALU-CV) from 1998 to 2001 and as Regional Chief Counsel from 2002 to 2004. He is also a managing partner of Pepito and Pepito Law Firm and is currently a senior partner at the Pepito Daluz Law Firm.

Pepito’s appointment fills the professional sector seat on the MCWD Board previously held by Daluz, who resigned to run for vice mayor alongside Garcia in the upcoming elections.

The other two members of the Board are Jodelyn May Seno and Miguelito Pato. The board is supposed to be composed of five members, including the chairman. However, the two remaining members are no longer considered part of the board due to their absence.

As a result, there are now vacancies for the positions previously held by Lawyers Danilo Ortiz and Earl Bonachita.

MCWD direction

In an interview on October 9, former MCWD chairman Daluz said he was confident in Pepito’s ability to take over the role. He noted their long partnership in the legal field and Pepito’s previous experience as an MCWD consultant.

“I am 100% confident in him. He has been my law partner for two decades, so I am sure he will be an asset to the MCWD. He is not new to the water district because he has served as a consultant for MCWD,” Daluz said.

Daluz outlined the strategic direction for MCWD, focusing on securing and expanding water sources to improve the district’s supply.

He mentioned ongoing projects like the Lusuran water source, which currently produces 30,000 cubic meters of water each day.

He also said plans were in place to expand the impounding areas to increase capacity to 40,000 to 45,000 cubic meters daily.

Additionally, improvements have been made at the Jaclupan facility, which has boosted output to 35,000 cubic meters, with plans to add another 15,000 cubic meters through a new facility to be constructed by an Israeli group and their local partner, Tubig Pilipinas.

Mambaling desalination plant

Daluz also mentioned the Mambaling desalination plant, which currently produces 25,000 cubic meters of water each day. There are plans to increase its capacity by another 25,000 cubic meters over the next two years when the new infrastructure is finished.

“We don’t really need to negotiate for new facilities since these partners can already boost the water supply to meet the demand. As of now, from 30%, when we sat down as board of directors, we already have over 40% connections,” Daluz added.

Daluz’s resignation became effective on October 7, 2024, the same day he filed his candidacy for vice mayor under the Kugi Uswag Sugbo Panaghiusa coalition party, with Raymond Alvin Garcia as its standard bearer.

The newly appointed MCWD Board is set to convene later this week to elect new officers, including a chairman, vice chairman, and secretary.

