CESAFI: USJ-R Jaguar Cubs nip DBTC Greywolves, secure win No. 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs trounced the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 76-62, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament on Thursday, October 10, at the Cebu Coliseum.

This victory improved the Jaguar Cubs’ record to 2-2, while the Greywolves fell to 1-3. J. Lord Pepito dazzled with a game-high 18 points, alongside 8 rebounds, 4 steals, and 1 block for USJ-R.

He was supported by Kyle Barrieta and Genlyster Epa, each contributing 10 points.

Carmelson Paul Abangan led the scoring for DBTC with 12 points, while team captain Dirk Louis Baguio added 11, and Jasheed Ybarra chipped in with 10 points.

Despite the loss, the Greywolves put up a good fight, particularly in the opening period where they established an 18-13 lead and engaged the Jaguar Cubs in nine lead changes and three deadlocks throughout the game.

In a spirited attempt to rally back in the final quarter, the Greywolves narrowed the gap to just three points at 54-57.

However, the Jaguar Cubs responded with crucial defensive stops, igniting a decisive 10-3 run that extended their lead to 67-57. They ultimately sealed the game with their largest advantage of the night, winning 76-62.

USJ-R exhibited efficiency throughout the match, outscoring DBTC 17-5 in points off turnovers and dominating the paint with a 40-22 scoring advantage. Additionally, the Jaguar Cubs’ bench contributed significantly, tallying 35 points compared to the Greywolves’ 21.

