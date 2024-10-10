Middleweight Weljon Mindoro to fight Puerto Rican in November

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino boxing prospect Weljon “Triggerman” Mindoro will put his unbeaten record on the line as he faces Puerto Rican Marcos Osorio-Betancourt in his second fight in the United States on November 9, at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

The 24-year-old Mindoro, who fights under the Quibors Boxing Gym banner, earned another marquee fight following his impressive U.S. debut last July against Tyler Goodjohn in Plant City. He scored a second-round knockout, extending his unbeaten record to 12 wins, with a perfect 12 knockouts and one draw.

Mindoro is one of the very few, if not the only, middleweight prospects from the Philippines, making him a boxer to watch.

His opponent, Osorio-Betancourt, holds an 11-2-1 (win-loss-draw) record with eight knockouts.

Osorio-Betancourt’s most recent bout ended in a fifth-round knockout loss to American Raul Lizarraga for the World Boxing Council (WBC) USA middleweight title last May. It was his second consecutive defeat, following a unanimous decision loss to Dormedes Potes of Colombia for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Latino middleweight title in the Dominican Republic.

Similarly, Mindoro fell short in his bid for a regional title when he fought to a draw against Takeshi Inoue for the WBO Asia Pacific super welterweight title in 2023 in Manila.

Despite this, Mindoro’s upcoming fight against Osorio-Betancourt could be a stepping stone for him as he aims to make his mark in the highly competitive middleweight division.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP