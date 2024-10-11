Estero de Parian: Task force destroys Pier 2 wall to curb flooding

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Estero de Parian, one of Cebu City’s eight flood-prone rivers, has long been a major contributor to flooding, particularly during heavy rains in city.

Debris and silt build up in the drainage system near the Cebu Port Authority (CPA), causing water to backflow and flood nearby areas.

City Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the committee on infrastructure, said that the river’s waterways were constricted, partly due to houses occupying sections of the river.

READ MORE:

Estero de Parian

Estero de Parian residents say relocation not enough, cry for financial aid, too

91 families, commercial establishments ordered to clear Estero de Parian in Cebu City

During his recent inspection, he found that the flow of water was further blocked by five structural columns under the bridge at Pier 2.

Guardo suggested that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) redesign the structure to use only two columns, which would create more space for water to flow freely.

He called for an executive session where the Cebu City Council discussed the issue with CPA and DPWH officials to reach a consensus.

On October 10, the Cebu City government, through its Task Force Gubat sa Baha, held a ceremonial wall-breaking at Pier 2 to clear the mouth of Estero de Parian.

Both the CPA and DPWH expressed support for the redesign, with the CPA even offering to demolish part of a concrete wall to allow easier access for equipment once civil works begin.

Clearing the blockage is expected to reduce flood risks by improving the water flow from the estuary into the sea.

READ MORE: The case for reviving our waterways

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who led the ceremony, said there would be a need for cooperation among government agencies to address the city’s flooding issues.

“We all share the goal of improving the lives of our people. This is why government entities must work together for the betterment of our city,” Garcia said.

Garcia was referring to the previously strained relationship between the Cebu City government and the CPA during former Mayor Michael Rama’s term when he halted a CPA project over alleged permit issues and ownership.

Meanwhile, once it will be cleared, the area will allow City Hall’s heavy equipment to access the estuary easily for regular maintenance, preventing future blockages, especially during heavy rains.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP