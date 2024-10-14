Cebu City: Probe ongoing on 17-year-old girl found dead in room

[Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide/self-harm]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An investigation is ongoing to shed light on a 17-year-old girl found dead inside her room in Brgy. Bulacao, Cebu City last October 12.

The Inayawan Police Station on Monday, October 14 confirmed that the victim’s family had requested to have her corpse undergo autopsy to determine the real cause of her death.

Last Saturday, October 12, the minor, who was a student, was found lifeless in her room inside the house of her uncle in Villa Mangga, Brgy. Bulacao.

In an interview with lawyer Ruphil Bañoc in his Straight to the Point program for Cebu-based radio station dyHP, the uncle revealed that they discovered her lifeless.

The family members requested not to disclose their identities.

When they tried to check her pulse, it was no longer beating, prompting them to bring her to a hospital. But the physicians declared her dead upon arrival.

According to the uncle, they wanted to have her corpse undergo an autopsy since they also discovered blood on her dead niece despite initial suspicions that she might have taken her own life.

The uncle also shared that some of the victim’s classmates revealed that the latter had been facing some personal problems.

The victim came from Camotes Island. She had been living with her uncle who had been financing her studies here in the city.

***

The Philippine Department of Health has said that every case of suicide is a tragedy that can be avoided. Thus, people, who feel that they may be suffering from mental health problems and need help, may call Hopeline hotlines:

804-HOPE (4673)

0917-558-HOPE (4673), or

2919 (toll-free number for Globe and TM subscribers)

