Rama orders probe on allegations against CCMC on dead 6-year-old girl

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has ordered an investigation on allegations that some personnel of the Cebu City Medical Center may have been at fault for the death of a six-year-old girl, who died after she was brought to the hospital for treatment.

“I assume full responsibility because the buck stops at the my office with respect to that little child who died on an allegation about CCMC,” Rama said during a press briefing on April 8.

Rama orders probe, apologizes to bereaved parents

The mayor said this after ordering an investigation on the allegations where he directed the city administrator, Collin Rosell, who also serves as the CCMC’s administrator, to thoroughly look into the matter.

He also apologized to the parents of the dead girl and asked the concerned departments at city hall to extend assistance to the bereaved family.

“Judgment with due process must be provided,” Rama said on his order to investigate the incident.

Rama said that he would personally bear responsibility if it would be proven that CCMC personnel were at fault.

“Ako na lang angkonon kay ako man ang mayor. Being the mayor, dili ko molihay,” he said.

(I will just own the fault because I am the mayor. Being the mayor, I will not evade.)

However, Rama did not elaborate further on this.

Meanwhile, CCMC’s medical chief, Dr. Peter Mancao, has already initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Mancao reminded the public not to judge the hospital because of the incident, which was still under investigation.

What really happened to girl

According to the city’s Public Information Office in a statement, that the investigation was being conducted after reports that the sick child was brought by the parents on March 31 to the CCMC where she was treated then was discharged, given prescription medicine and to just be treated at home.

She got sick apparently after eating lamaw or a dessert of shredded coconut, coconut juice, condensed milk, and sugar, allegedly given by their neighbor.

Unfortunately, when they returned home, the child grew sicker and the parents later had to rush her back on April 2 to the hospital, but unfortunately, she died.

The mother also claimed that she got angry when pneumonia was placed as the reason for the death of her child.

Meanwhile, despite expecting anger from the family, Mayor Rama expressed his intention to visit the child’s wake as a gesture of respect. | with reports from Cebu City News and Information

