3 minor girls surrender to Mayor Chan after viral assault incident

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Three out of five minor girls surrendered to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan after they beat two other minor girls.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), the incident allegedly happened on September 25, 2024, in Sitio Soong, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

Those who surrendered to Mayor Chan include Grade 8, Grade 9, and Grade 10 students.

In the video, which went viral, five minor girls can be seen mauling the victims by kicking, punching, and pulling their hair.

One of the minors told Chan that she became irritated with one of the victims.

She alleged that the victim had threatened them.

“Namahad siya nya bugnuon niya si Nicole, nya iya kong ibaligya sa iyang grupo nga Crips,” one of the minors told the mayor.

They also admitted that they were members of a gang called “TBS.”

In a Facebook post, Mayor Chan said that he could not believe these youngsters could commit such violence.

“Wa gihapon ta katuo kung nganong nabuhat to nila sa kalinghod pa intawon sa ilang pangedaron. Daghan pa kaayu silang mahinungdanon nga mabuhat nga mas ma-enjoy pa nila ang ilang kinabuhi kaysa sa maong binuhatan,” Chan said.

Earlier, the mayor gave a deadline to the minors to surrender to him before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

“Maong para mahatagan sila og leksyon ug aron di na nila ni mabuhat pa ang maong sayup nga binuhatan, ato na sila giintrigar sa CSWDO nga mirekomendar nga ibutang sila sa atong Homecare facility,” Chan added.

Two of the minors, who are residents of Mandaue City, will also be turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office of Mandaue City.

Meanwhile, one of the victims, whose parents complained to the mayor, will undergo a physical check-up and stress debriefing.

