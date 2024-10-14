Cebu City: 9 bars of chocolate send former convict back to jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nine bars of imported chocolate sent a hungry 42-year-old former convict back to jail.

This was after he tried to shoplift or steal these chocolates inside the grocery section of a department store in Cebu City on Saturday, October 12.

Alex Jimenez was caught by security guards as he stuffed the 9 bars of imported chocolates inside his pockets and tried to leave the department store in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City, without paying them.

When asked why he tried to steal the imported chocolate bars, he said that he was just hungry, and craved for chocolates.

“Gigutom ra ko, sir,” said Jimenez when asked why he stole the bars of chocolate.

(I was just hungry, sir.)

Each chocolate bar costs P175, and so the total cost of what Jimenez stole was P1,575.

According to police, Jimenez, a resident of Brgy. Tinago, Cebu City, was a former convict, who served time for illegal drugs.

He has not found a job to earn money, and at the time when he stole the chocolate bars, he said he was really hungry.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was detained and would be facing theft charges after he was caught stealing several items in a hypermart there.

Epefanio Mahusay of Tabuelan town in northwestern Cebu was caught by the hypermart’s security guards stealing several items in the commercial establishment.

Security guards apprehended Mahusay at past 2 p.m. of October 12. He was later turned over to police after they arrived at the establishment.

According to Police Lt. Col. Glenn Hife, chief of Tuburan Police Station, that Mahusay used a girdle that he wore to stuff the items he shoplifted from the store.

These are 8 sachets of orange juice, 2 pairs of slippers, and face towels. The items Mahusay shoplifted had a total cost of P1,074.55.

Hife said that the suspect really went to the store to shoplift.

The suspect was detained at the Tuburan Police Station detention cell pending the filing of theft charges.

