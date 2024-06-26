3 women nabbed for ‘shoplifting’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Three women were arrested for shoplifting in a convenience store at the corner of L. Gabuya Street and Col. Cabreros Street, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

The suspects were identified as Angel Ferrer Florentino, 28; Netchel Andrade Hilado, 33; and Raquel Billos Bejemeno, 53, all residents of Silay City, Negros Occidental.

According to Melodina Vergara, the owner of the convenience store, the suspects took goods around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. It was then that they noticed some items were missing.

Upon reviewing their CCTV footage, they saw five individuals, including the three who were arrested, shoplifting in her store. They also saw the suspects leaving a large bag outside the store.

Allegedly, the suspects had been shoplifting from the store several times, taking goods worth up to P15,000.

To trick the salesgirl, one of the suspects would go to the counter while the others placed the stolen goods in their bags and clothes.

“Ang ilang gibanatan ang Tang, Bearbrand, swak ug dayon cerelac dayon tuyo. Haros gyud grabe…Nagsige pa gyud na sila og balik-balik. Desidido ko mo file para motagam sila kay dili baya lalim mangita og kwarta”, Vergara said.

Police Major Efren Diaz Jr., chief of Mambaling Police Station, said that the victim reported the incident to them.

During their follow-up operation, they caught the suspects returning to the store to steal again, and the police arrested them immediately.

The police also visited the boarding house they were renting in Barangay Duljo Fatima, where they recovered some items believed to be stolen.

“After nato nakuha sila mismo sa tindahan, naaresto, gi follow up nato dayon kung asa sila nag stay kay according usa nila nga kauban nga naa didto mga items nga gikawat nila”, Diaz said.

Aside from the stolen items, they also confiscated illegal drugs.

The police also discovered that the suspects had been apprehended before for committing the same crime.

Diaz did not disregard the possibility that the suspects were planning to commit crimes during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 next month.

