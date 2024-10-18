Cesafi: USJ-R Jaguars maul USPF Panthers for second straight win

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars cruised to a 75-52 victory over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

With the win, the Jaguars notch back-to-back victories, improving to 3-2 in the standings and securing the No. 4 spot as the elimination round enters its final stretch.

The team is riding a wave of momentum after their recent win over the UP Cebu Fighting Maroons last October 10, and they now find themselves within striking distance of the playoff picture with just three games remaining.

Al James Calizar spearheaded the offensive assault for USJ-R, pouring in 15 points in just 17 minutes, going 4-of-7 from deep while also adding 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Team captain Elmer Echavez Jr. provided a steady presence on both ends of the floor, recording a double-double with 12 points, 10 boards, 2 steals, and 2 assists. Felvic Dorado also made his presence felt with 10 points and 6 rebounds to round out the Jaguars’ balanced attack.

On the other side, the Panthers struggled to find their rhythm, suffering their second consecutive loss. Peter John Peteros led USPF with 12 points, while John Howard Ta-ala chipped in 11, but the team couldn’t overcome an early deficit and now drops to a 1-3 record.

The Jaguars set the tone early, opening the game on an 18-4 run and never looking back.

They built their largest lead at 26 points, 71-45, in the second half, overwhelming USPF on both ends of the court.

USPF found themselves in foul trouble throughout the night, unable to slow down USJ-R’s offensive onslaught. Frustrations mounted on the Panthers’ bench as questionable officiating calls further stifled any hopes of a comeback.

While both teams were evenly matched in several statistical categories, the Jaguars’ ability to capitalize on second-chance opportunities proved a big contribution to their lopsided win.

USJ-R outscored USPF 13-6 on second-chance points, showcasing their hustle and effort on the glass.

Looking ahead, the Jaguars will enjoy some time off before facing the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats on October 26.

Meanwhile, the Panthers will aim to regroup when they battle the CRMC Mustangs on October 29.

