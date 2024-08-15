Mandaue to offer health services for indigent residents

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines–Mandaue City has partnered with a private hospital to provide health services for qualified indigent residents.

On Thursday, August 15, 2024, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes and Maayo Medical Clinic Corporation signed a Memorandum of Agreement that will give indigent residents a chance to avail of different services.

Among these services includie laboratory tests such as CT Scan and Magnetic Resonance Imaging. They can also avail of diagnostic procedures, admission, and emergency and wellness services.

Mandaue City will shoulder the payments for qualified beneficiaries. The city will allocate P700,000 monthly for this but Cortes said that they will appropriate more funds later.

The City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) will station a personnel at Maayo Hospital to accommodate applications.

CSWS Head Atty. Mitzi Abadia said that another personnel will also be assigned at the City Mayor’s Office to receive and check the applications and requirements that will be forwarded by personnel at the hospital.

They will then issue guarantee letter. The system would be easier for residents as they would only need to wait for the guarantee letter at the hospital.

Before, residents would need to go to CSWS’ office in Barangay Centro then would go to the hospital and go back to CSWS again to get the guarantee letter.

“Mao gyud na ang usa sa atoang programa, plataporma giving quality health services, nakita nato nga usa gyud ni sa labing problema sa atoang mga kaigsuunan, maluoy tas uban nga wala gyuy ika-afford,” said Cortes.

“Excited kaayo mi, we’re looking forward sa partnership sa Mandaue City Government kay ang thrust manggud sa Maayo seamless experience na ang mga pasyente, apil sad diri ang taga Mandaue,” Maayo Hospital Chief Operating Officer/Medical Director Dr. Lawrence Chad Liu.

Mandaue City continues to strengthen the delivery and accessibility of health services especially to indigent or less privileged residents.

Apart from this agreement, the city also plans to partner with other private hospitals.

“Atoang palapdan no, kay hilabihang dakoa gyud sa Mandaue, naay North, South, East ug West nga matabangan nato. Health is Wealth,” said Cortes.

Recently, Mandaue, together with the Department of Health, launched the Health Care Provider Network (HCPN) that strengthens the referral system.

Under the HCPN, those who need immediate and expert care will be referred to tertiary hospitals while those who did not need an emergency care will be referred to primary facilities.

Mayor Cortes said that they are also improving and expanding the facilities at the Mandaue City Hospital. Barangay Health Centers are also being empowered.

They also continues to conduct baranggayan programs in different barangays bringing the services to the residents including health.

