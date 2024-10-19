USJ-R Jaguars rout Verallo in impressive season opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s volleyball tournament defending champions, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, started their title retention bid with a lopsided win over the Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College Blue Dragons, on Saturday, October 19, at their home court at the USJ-R Basak Campus.

The Jaguars pounded the Blue Dragons with a 25-6, 25-9, and 25-13, outcome as the Cesafi men’s volleyball tilt gets going on Saturday.

Joining them on the winning side is the high school boys defending champions, the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs, who are now 4-0 in the team standings after blanking the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 25-21 and 25-17.

READ: Lady Jaguars crowned Rebisco Volleyball League regional champs

Behind this impressive outing from the Jaguars is their multi-titled coach Roldan Potot who expressed confidence in his team’s early success this season.

READ: USJ-R Baby Jaguars take Cesafi boys, girls volleyball champion crowns in one night

“I’m confident enough that my teams will perform well this season. But I always reminded them to give their all each game because we’re not the ones who prepared, our opponents also have worked hard behind the scene,” said Potot.

“I know the opposing teams will do their best to prevent our teams winning back-to-back titles this season, but we will see how this season runs because we’re also prepared to do adjustments,” he added.

READ: USJ-R Baby Jaguars crowned the Cesafi girls volleyball queens

Steady exposure

Potot’s high school girls team, also the defending champions in their division in the Cesafi and are bound to the Rebisco Volleyball League National Finals in Manila, are also 4-0 in the girls division.

Potot credited his team’s success to their steady exposure to major tournaments this off season, particularly the PRISAA National Finals and the Palarong Pambansa.

Ateneo vs UCLM

On the other hand, last year’s girls division runners-up, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, defeated UCLM, 25-16 and 25-23.

In the other matches, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers won over the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 25-9, 25-22, in the boys high school division.

However, the Cheetahs’ men’s team defeated the Cebu Doctors University (CDU) Stallions, 25-14, 25-6, and 25-12.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP