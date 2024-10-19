Bohol nurses’ group condemns brutal killing of colleague

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) – Bohol Chapter has condemned the fatal stabbing of a nurse inside a Tagbilaran City hospital.

In addition, the group is also calling for justice for the death of 51-year-old nurse and the protection of healthcare workers.

“We mourn the tragic loss of our colleague, a dedicated nurse whose life was senselessly taken by an act of violence within the hospital. We strongly condemn this brutality and urge a swift and thorough investigation to ensure accountability and a safer environment for all healthcare workers,” read part of their statement that was posted on the group’s official Facebook page on Friday, October 18.

Moreover, the PNA-Bohol Chapter has extended its condolences to the victim’s family as they also called for her memory to serve as a reminder of the need to protect healthcare professionals who risk their lives to serve the public.

The victim, a resident of Barangay Dao in Tagbilaran City, was stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors by a patient who was about to be discharged from the hospital.

Protect healthcare workers

The suspect, identified as Marlito Linguis, 31, of Sevilla, Bohol, was reportedly upset over a conversation with the nurse before the attack, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel John Kareen Escober of the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

Linguis later on surrendered to authorities.

The victim’s brother has expressed his grief on social media. He commented on the PNA’s statement and called for changes in the existing laws to better protect healthcare workers from violence.

“Laws need to be changed so that nobody will be killed brutally like this. She is my sister, who died while on duty. She was begging that man, “Why me? I have kids.” I’m very sad, very tragic,” he wrote.

A colleague also commented, “Very sad, but justice must prevail. Hoping for a thorough and truthful investigation. Rest in peace, colleague.”

The PNA-Bohol Chapter vowed to support efforts to seek justice for the nurse and to push for reforms that will ensure the safety of healthcare workers in hospitals.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP